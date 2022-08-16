Hong Kong
koon nam wah bridal neon signs
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Koon Nam Wah Bridal's iconic neon signs to be removed

The colourful signs will shine bright for one last night

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Old eateries and stores in Hong Kong are dwindling in numbers and having a tough time surviving. Unfortunately, another venue in the city has been hit with bad news. On August 15, Koon Nam Wah Bridal in Yau Ma Tei announced on their Instagram account that the government will be removing their neon signs on August 16 and that those who want to snap pictures of the signs should visit while they still can.

Koon Nam Wah Bridal’s neon signs – which have been around since the 80s and 90s – add electric colours to the city’s night scenery, with the store’s name in both English and Chinese shining brightly above Kansu Street in Yau Ma Tei. As one of Hong Kong’s most iconic photo spots, these signs will be sorely missed. The store will officially turn off its neon signs at 11pm on August 16.

Check out some of Hong Kong’s most iconic neon signs



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.

