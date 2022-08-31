Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jason Strickland at Terrible Baby
Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby

Laugh out loud at Terrible Baby with hilarious comedy shows

Get silly with this duo of comedy shows taking place this September

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

If you’re looking to laugh all your troubles away with great vibes, drinks, and jokes – swing by Terrible Baby this September to catch The Terrible Good Comedy Show and Five Star Comedy, a duo of comedy shows that’ll leave you roaring with laughter. 

Starting off September with a bang, The Terribly Good Comedy Show returns to Terrible Baby on September 8. Along with top Hong Kong comedian Jason Strickland, the show will also feature Hong Kong International Comedy Festival finalists Ryan Hynek and Mahesh Mansigani, as well as up-and-coming local comedian Jordan Leung. Together, they’ll present you with a fun night that will leave you in stitches. 

tamby chan at terrible baby
Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby

To wrap up the month, be sure to catch the Five Star Comedy on September 22. Led by multiple award-winning bilingual local comedian Vivek Mahbubani, Five Star Comedy will also welcome on stage journalist-turned-comedian Mary Ng, veteran comedian Nick Milnes, and Tamby Chan, who previously represented Hong Kong in Laugh Factory’s Funniest Person in the World contest. 

Tickets for The Terribly Good Comedy Show and Five Star Comedy both come with a complimentary cocktail per ticket, so be sure to stop by the bar and prepare for a cracking night filled with laughter.

Recommended stories
35 best cafes and coffee shops to visit in Kowloon
Rock out to Cantonese tunes at the Tone Music Festival
New Netflix shows and movies you need to watch this month

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.