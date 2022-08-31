Laugh out loud at Terrible Baby with hilarious comedy shows

If you’re looking to laugh all your troubles away with great vibes, drinks, and jokes – swing by Terrible Baby this September to catch The Terrible Good Comedy Show and Five Star Comedy, a duo of comedy shows that’ll leave you roaring with laughter.

Starting off September with a bang, The Terribly Good Comedy Show returns to Terrible Baby on September 8. Along with top Hong Kong comedian Jason Strickland, the show will also feature Hong Kong International Comedy Festival finalists Ryan Hynek and Mahesh Mansigani, as well as up-and-coming local comedian Jordan Leung. Together, they’ll present you with a fun night that will leave you in stitches.

Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby

To wrap up the month, be sure to catch the Five Star Comedy on September 22. Led by multiple award-winning bilingual local comedian Vivek Mahbubani, Five Star Comedy will also welcome on stage journalist-turned-comedian Mary Ng, veteran comedian Nick Milnes, and Tamby Chan, who previously represented Hong Kong in Laugh Factory’s Funniest Person in the World contest.

Tickets for The Terribly Good Comedy Show and Five Star Comedy both come with a complimentary cocktail per ticket, so be sure to stop by the bar and prepare for a cracking night filled with laughter.



Recommended stories

35 best cafes and coffee shops to visit in Kowloon

Rock out to Cantonese tunes at the Tone Music Festival

New Netflix shows and movies you need to watch this month



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.