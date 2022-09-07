Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Le Labo's City-Exclusive collection
Photograph: Courtesy Le Labo

Le Labo's City-Exclusive collection is back in Hong Kong this month

For one month only, Le Labo's collectible city-specific fragrances will be available in Hong Kong

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

We can't wait for Hong Kong to open fully without quarantine so we can freely visit our favourite cities worldwide. Throughout the past two years, those dealing with travel nostalgia have satisfied our wanderlust through taste, experiencing the world from various cuisines available in the city. If you're looking for other ways to experience different cities, turn to your olfactory sense and travel through scents. And you can do so with the niche perfume brand Le Labo. 

Le Labo's City-Exclusive collection
Photograph: Courtesy Le Labo

For the whole month of September, Le Labo is again launching its City-Exclusive collection in Hong Kong. Made up of 14 fragrances, the collection allows you to experience nostalgic, poetic scents inspired by various cities. Every year for 11 months, perfumes from this collection are only available in the city it is bottled after, except for September, when you can grab any bottle from their Hong Kong online shops, labs, and select Le Labo corners. 

Le Labo's City-Exclusive collection
Photograph: Courtesy Le LaboVanille 44

A cult favourite, Le Labo scents last the whole day and evolve on your skin, making it worth every dollar spent on this luxury fragrance. There are a lot of scents to choose from, including Hong Kong's very own scent, Bigarade 18, which pays homage to the brand founder's childhood memories in the city. Other standout scents from the collection include Paris' sexy, woody Vanille 44, the clean and fresh scented Limette 37 from San Francisco, the invigorating Citron 28 from Seoul, and the musky Guaiac 10 inspired by Tokyo, among others.   

Le Labo's City-Exclusive collection
Photograph: Courtesy Le Labo

Head to any Le Labo store and sniff out the scents to choose the perfect fragrance for your skin today. You can purchase any of the bottles in 15ml ($1,170), 50 ml ($2,800), 100ml ($4,200), or 500ml ($14,750). You can also sample the collection in mini 1.5ml bottles ($110), which are also available in a discovery set of five bottles. 

Visit lelabofragrances.com to learn more about Le Labo's City-Exclusive collection.

Recommended stories:

The latest shopping news in Hong Kong
Best things to do to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival this year
Best events happening in Hong Kong this September

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.