Le Labo's City-Exclusive collection is back in Hong Kong this month

We can't wait for Hong Kong to open fully without quarantine so we can freely visit our favourite cities worldwide. Throughout the past two years, those dealing with travel nostalgia have satisfied our wanderlust through taste, experiencing the world from various cuisines available in the city. If you're looking for other ways to experience different cities, turn to your olfactory sense and travel through scents. And you can do so with the niche perfume brand Le Labo.

For the whole month of September, Le Labo is again launching its City-Exclusive collection in Hong Kong. Made up of 14 fragrances, the collection allows you to experience nostalgic, poetic scents inspired by various cities. Every year for 11 months, perfumes from this collection are only available in the city it is bottled after, except for September, when you can grab any bottle from their Hong Kong online shops, labs, and select Le Labo corners.

A cult favourite, Le Labo scents last the whole day and evolve on your skin, making it worth every dollar spent on this luxury fragrance. There are a lot of scents to choose from, including Hong Kong's very own scent, Bigarade 18, which pays homage to the brand founder's childhood memories in the city. Other standout scents from the collection include Paris' sexy, woody Vanille 44, the clean and fresh scented Limette 37 from San Francisco, the invigorating Citron 28 from Seoul, and the musky Guaiac 10 inspired by Tokyo, among others.

Head to any Le Labo store and sniff out the scents to choose the perfect fragrance for your skin today. You can purchase any of the bottles in 15ml ($1,170), 50 ml ($2,800), 100ml ($4,200), or 500ml ($14,750). You can also sample the collection in mini 1.5ml bottles ($110), which are also available in a discovery set of five bottles.



Visit lelabofragrances.com to learn more about Le Labo's City-Exclusive collection.

