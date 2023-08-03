Hong Kong
Timeout

Marriott Bonvoy
Photograph: Courtesy Marriott BonvoyDeep Fried Sea Urchin Custard

Marriott Bonvoy presents new banquet concept ‘A Timeless Journey’

The elevated banquet experience debuted at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou and will roll out in phases at hotels across Greater China

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Luxury dining has always been a part of the exquisite guest experiences within Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio, which includes renowned properties like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, and more. 

Marriott Bonvoy
Photograph: Courtesy Marriott BonvoyDouble boiled fish maw, sea whelk, and mini kumquat

This season, drawing inspiration from its award-winning restaurants in Greater China, Marriott Bonvoy has recently launched its new banquet concept, ‘A Timeless Journey’. Whether participating in grand-scale events or hosting intimate gatherings, guests can now indulge in new banquet menus and services tailored by the hotel group’s celebrity chefs and hospitality team.

Marriott Bonvoy
Photograph: Courtesy Marriott BonvoyCanton Shadow Theatre

The new experience debuted at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, featuring an innovative menu crafted by Michelin-starred modern Cantonese restaurant, Lai Heen, led by executive chef Aiden Huang. The offering pays tribute to the customs and traditions of Lingnan cuisine. Standout dishes include Shunde-style mixed fish skin with soy sauce and peanut, double-boiled fish maw with sea whelk and mini kumquat, and pan-fried Taishan half-dried oyster with Xinhui tangerine peel.

Marriott Bonvoy
Photograph: Courtesy Marriott BonvoyPan-fried Taishan half-dried oyster with Xinhui tangerine peel

Expect the new banquet offerings at Marriott Bonvoy destinations across Greater China soon. For more information, visit marriottbonvoy.com

