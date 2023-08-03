Marriott Bonvoy presents new banquet concept ‘A Timeless Journey’

[title]
Luxury dining has always been a part of the exquisite guest experiences within Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio, which includes renowned properties like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, and more.
This season, drawing inspiration from its award-winning restaurants in Greater China, Marriott Bonvoy has recently launched its new banquet concept, ‘A Timeless Journey’. Whether participating in grand-scale events or hosting intimate gatherings, guests can now indulge in new banquet menus and services tailored by the hotel group’s celebrity chefs and hospitality team.
The new experience debuted at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, featuring an innovative menu crafted by Michelin-starred modern Cantonese restaurant, Lai Heen, led by executive chef Aiden Huang. The offering pays tribute to the customs and traditions of Lingnan cuisine. Standout dishes include Shunde-style mixed fish skin with soy sauce and peanut, double-boiled fish maw with sea whelk and mini kumquat, and pan-fried Taishan half-dried oyster with Xinhui tangerine peel.
Expect the new banquet offerings at Marriott Bonvoy destinations across Greater China soon. For more information, visit marriottbonvoy.com
