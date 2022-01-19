[title]
It’s been another tumultuous year for the food and beverage industry in Hong Kong and Macau, what with the recently reimposed social distancing regulations banning dine-in services after 6pm – but hey, the show must go on. While restaurants have not been operating at their full capacity these days, that doesn’t mean the kitchens have been quiet. Chefs have been hard at work to present their creative inventions in new adaptive ways to suit the social climate. Despite the challenges the industry has been facing since the pandemic outbreak, restaurants have been pushing culinary boundaries and achieving new levels of excellence.
Following in the footsteps of the 13th edition in 2021, this year’s Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau was announced in a live virtual ceremony broadcasted on social media. Restaurants were judged based on the following criteria: quality of products, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in their cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.
In Hong Kong, nine new one-star additions were announced including Belon, by Matthew Kirkley who joined the Black Sheep team from San Francisco’s Coi in 2020. Rosewood’s Chaat, helmed by Manav Chuli, also earned a well-deserved star for its refined modern Indian cuisine. Meanwhile, Hansik Goo received a star for its bold interpretations of Korean cuisine under the direction of Kang Mingoo. Two Chinese restaurants, Seventh Son and Yong Fu, were also newly awarded with one-star distinctions, while IM Teppanyaki & Wine debuts as Hong Kong’s only Michelin-starred teppanyaki restaurant with its new star.
Mono by Ricardo Chaneton, which marries contemporary French and Latin American flavours using single ingredient-driven menus; Singaporean cuisine-inspired Whey by Barry Quek; and Sushi Wadatsumi by Hong Kong chef Kin-san who honed his skills in the most renowned sushi restaurants in Tokyo all took home their very first star.
Helmed by Austrian chef Roland Schuller and German chef Bjoern Alexander, refined Italian restaurant Octavium receives its second star in 2022. Also levelling up with another star is Cantonese restaurant Yan Toh Heen, famously known for its time-honoured classics and top quality ingredients.
A total of 86 restaurants in Hong Kong (71) and Macau (15) received coveted Michelin stars this year. See the full list of Michelin-star awarded restaurants below.
Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2022
Three stars (seven restaurants)
8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Lung King Heen
Sushi Shikon
T’ang Court
Two stars (12 restaurants)
Amber
Arbor
Bo Innovation
Écriture
L’Envol
Octavium - up from one star
Sun Tung Lok
Ta Vie
Tate
Tin Lung Heen
Yan Toh Heen - up from one star
Ying Jee Club
One star (52 restaurants)
Aaharn
Andō
Arcane
Beefbar
Belon - NEW
Chaat - NEW
Duddell’s
Épure
Fook Lam Moon (Wah Chai)
Fu Ho
Gaddi’s
Hansik Goo - NEW
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
I M Teppanyaki & Wine - NEW
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kam’s Roast Goose
Liu Yuan Pavillion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho (Admiralty)
Man Wah
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
Mono - NEW
New Punjab Club
Pang’s Kitchen
Petrus
Roganic
Rùn
Ryota Kappou Modern
Seventh Son - NEW
Shang Palace
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Sushi Saito
Sushi Wadatsumi - NEW
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Araki
The Chairman
Tosca di Angelo
VEA
Whey - NEW
Xin Rong Ji
Yardbird
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Yong Fu - NEW
Zest by Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho
Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)
Amber - NEW
Roganic
Michelin Guide Macao 2021
Three stars (three restaurants)
Jade Dragon
Robuchon au Dôme
The Eight
Two stars (five restaurants)
Alain Ducasse - Morpheus
Feng Wei Ju
Mizumi (Macau)
Sichuan Moon
Wing Lei
One star (seven restaurants)
Lai Heen
8 ½ Otto e Mezzo - Bombana
Pearl Dragon
The Kitchen
Wing Lei Palace
Ying
Zi Yat Heen
Michelin Green Star (Macao)
IFTM Educational Restaurant
In the lead up to the ceremony, Michelin also revealed this year’s Bib Gourmand selections and awarded a total of 64 venues in Hong Kong – including seven new additions – that offer high-quality food at budget-friendly prices. Check out the full list of eateries in Hong Kong here.
Want to hear about the latest restaurant openings and learn about the most happening events in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!