It’s been another tumultuous year for the food and beverage industry in Hong Kong and Macau, what with the recently reimposed social distancing regulations banning dine-in services after 6pm – but hey, the show must go on. While restaurants have not been operating at their full capacity these days, that doesn’t mean the kitchens have been quiet. Chefs have been hard at work to present their creative inventions in new adaptive ways to suit the social climate. Despite the challenges the industry has been facing since the pandemic outbreak, restaurants have been pushing culinary boundaries and achieving new levels of excellence.

Following in the footsteps of the 13th edition in 2021, this year’s Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau was announced in a live virtual ceremony broadcasted on social media. Restaurants were judged based on the following criteria: quality of products, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in their cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

In Hong Kong, nine new one-star additions were announced including Belon, by Matthew Kirkley who joined the Black Sheep team from San Francisco’s Coi in 2020. Rosewood’s Chaat, helmed by Manav Chuli, also earned a well-deserved star for its refined modern Indian cuisine. Meanwhile, Hansik Goo received a star for its bold interpretations of Korean cuisine under the direction of Kang Mingoo. Two Chinese restaurants, Seventh Son and Yong Fu, were also newly awarded with one-star distinctions, while IM Teppanyaki & Wine debuts as Hong Kong’s only Michelin-starred teppanyaki restaurant with its new star.

Mono by Ricardo Chaneton, which marries contemporary French and Latin American flavours using single ingredient-driven menus; Singaporean cuisine-inspired Whey by Barry Quek; and Sushi Wadatsumi by Hong Kong chef Kin-san who honed his skills in the most renowned sushi restaurants in Tokyo all took home their very first star.

Helmed by Austrian chef Roland Schuller and German chef Bjoern Alexander, refined Italian restaurant Octavium receives its second star in 2022. Also levelling up with another star is Cantonese restaurant Yan Toh Heen, famously known for its time-honoured classics and top quality ingredients.

A total of 86 restaurants in Hong Kong (71) and Macau (15) received coveted Michelin stars this year. See the full list of Michelin-star awarded restaurants below.

Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2022

Three stars (seven restaurants)

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Caprice

Forum

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Lung King Heen

Sushi Shikon

T’ang Court

Two stars (12 restaurants)

Amber

Arbor

Bo Innovation

Écriture

L’Envol

Octavium - up from one star

Sun Tung Lok

Ta Vie

Tate

Tin Lung Heen

Yan Toh Heen - up from one star

Ying Jee Club

One star (52 restaurants)

Aaharn

Andō

Arcane

Beefbar

Belon - NEW

Chaat - NEW

Duddell’s

Épure

Fook Lam Moon (Wah Chai)

Fu Ho

Gaddi’s

Hansik Goo - NEW

Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)

I M Teppanyaki & Wine - NEW

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)

Kam’s Roast Goose

Liu Yuan Pavillion

Loaf On

Louise

Man Ho (Admiralty)

Man Wah

Mandarin Grill + Bar

Ming Court (Mong Kok)

Mono - NEW

New Punjab Club

Pang’s Kitchen

Petrus

Roganic

Rùn

Ryota Kappou Modern

Seventh Son - NEW

Shang Palace

Spring Moon

Summer Palace

Sushi Saito

Sushi Wadatsumi - NEW

Takumi by Daisuke Mori

The Araki

The Chairman

Tosca di Angelo

VEA

Whey - NEW

Xin Rong Ji

Yardbird

Yat Lok

Yat Tung Heen

Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Yong Fu - NEW

Zest by Konishi

Zhejiang Heen

Zuicho

Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)

Amber - NEW

Roganic





Michelin Guide Macao 2021

Three stars (three restaurants)

Jade Dragon

Robuchon au Dôme

The Eight

Two stars (five restaurants)

Alain Ducasse - Morpheus

Feng Wei Ju

Mizumi (Macau)

Sichuan Moon

Wing Lei

One star (seven restaurants)

Lai Heen

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

Pearl Dragon

The Kitchen

Wing Lei Palace

Ying

Zi Yat Heen

Michelin Green Star (Macao)

IFTM Educational Restaurant

In the lead up to the ceremony, Michelin also revealed this year’s Bib Gourmand selections and awarded a total of 64 venues in Hong Kong – including seven new additions – that offer high-quality food at budget-friendly prices. Check out the full list of eateries in Hong Kong here.

