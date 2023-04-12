Michelin Guide 2023 announces six new Bib Gourmand establishments in Hong Kong

Prior to the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2023 award ceremony taking place on April 26, this year’s Bib Gourmands have officially been announced on April 12. A total of 72 food establishments in Hong Kong and Macau have been appointed with the prestigious recognition. Within the selection of 65 eateries that were named in Hong Kong, six new venues make their first appearance on the Michelin Guide.



The Bib Gourmand is awarded to establishments that offer wallet-friendly gourmet experiences, which consists of three courses (without drinks) for a maximum of HKD400 or MOP400. Similar to Bib Gourmands from previous years, the selection of venues this year range from street food eateries to dine-in restaurants, all of which offer vibrant fare that stands out in the city’s local dining scene.



Fisholic (North Point) specialises in creating street food items out of minced fish, like deep-fried French fries, fish skin nachos, and other snacks. Takeout-shop Sai Kwan Lo Jo offers bites from Guangdong’s Xiguan region, such as hand-made lai fun noodles and sticky rice dumplings. Saya’s Thai kitchen team serves a range of authentic dishes from the Isan region of Northeast Thailand, from aromatic coconut milk curry with chargrilled chicken to salt-crusted grilled fish. Ship Kee proudly presents Cantonese classics prepared by their barbecue chef and dim sum chef, who both have decades of experience. Opt for cold and chewy glass noodles tossed in chilli vinegar at Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward), or savour Shanghainese and Sichuanese fare like Qili Zhuang drunken chicken and Sichuan boiled fish at Yi Jia.



The official Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2023 award ceremony will take place at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau on April 26, with the results being published on the official Michelin guide website and app on the same day.



