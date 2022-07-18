Mido Cafe bids farewell for now to Yau Ma Tei neighbourhood

After serving locals and tourists alike with their hearty cha chaan teng food for 72 years in Yau Ma Tei, Mido Cafe has recently stopped operations. Last weekend, the cafe posted an announcement on their front door, saying “It’s already been 72 years, so it’s time to relax and catch our breath. Remember, after today, there will always be tomorrow and decades to come. That’s it for now, see you next time. Goodbye, so long farewell, adieu, ciao, sayonara, adios. If fate favours us, we’ll definitely meet again…”. There is no official announcement yet if they are shutting down for good.



The announcement posted on Mido's front door. | Photograph: Ann Chiu

Mido Cafe temporarily closed during Hong Kong’s fifth pandemic wave. The cafe later reopened in May, so the halt in operations merely two months later came as a surprise. After the news broke, many took to the internet to have their say. While some expressed their dissatisfaction of Mido Cafe's decline in food quality and service in recent years, others reminisced on times when they visited to take snaps for Instagram. With their stained glass windows, ceiling fans, and authentic cha chaan teng dishes, Mido Cafe has been a landmark of the city. Although we’re not entirely sure when, if ever, it will open its doors again, it’s bittersweet to see this time capsule-like restaurant disappear so suddenly from Hong Kong’s dining scene.



