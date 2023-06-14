While Hong Kong has several opulent fine dining restaurants that have been awarded stars by the Michelin Guide, our city also has plenty of street food venues that have made the cut and are recommended by the institution. From old-school classics to popular dessert spots, here are some of our favourites from the list.
The best Michelin-recommended street food in Hong Kong
If you're going to eat cheap, you've got to do it right
Michelin Guide-recommended street food
Founded by two best friends from South America, Twist & Buckle uses premium ingredients and have even imported a top-of-the-line José Luis Blanco churro-making machine all the way from Spain to create their churros. Aside from traditional cinnamon sugar-dusted churros that most of us are familiar with, Twist & Buckle also offers glazed churros as well as delectable sundaes.
Both Street’s location might be out in the sticks, but their Taiwanese-style gua bao (stuffed buns) are well worth the trek into Yuen Long. Aside from offering traditional fillings like braised pork belly topped with coriander, the buns also come stuffed with creative combinations such as pineapple and spicy fried chicken, or fried mushrooms topped with shaved Parmesan. Only 100 pieces or so are made in-house every day, so be sure to get there early if you want to try them out.
In case you can’t tell from the name, Fisholic has a menu that heavily features fish as the main ingredient. From noodles and dumplings to fish skin nachos and minced fish shaped like rice grains, this restaurant uses fish as an alternative to create a large variety of Western and local street snacks that taste just like the real thing.
So the name sounds a bit dodgy, but rest assured, there’s no dog meat involved in any Block 18’s noodles. The name doggie’s noodle actually refers to their specialty glutinous rice noodles. Here at this street food joint, tuck in a hearty bowl of noodles served in rich broth with liberal helpings of mushrooms and minced meat. Their fake shark fin soup with duck is popular, too. Block 18’s noodles make for a perfect meal to refuel after a day of shopping around Sham Shui Po.
Twins Liangpi Limited specialises in Sichuan-style liangpi, or wide noodles. Once you’ve ordered your liangpi, choose your toppings from options like wood ear mushrooms, okra, or tripe. Regardless if you want to dial the spice up or down, Twins allows you to customise your sauce before they toss all the ingredients together. Aside from their signature liangpi, Twins also offers a range of Sichuan delicacies like mouth watering chicken, wontons in chilli oil, and drunken chicken feet.
If you need a quick bite to eat, takeout shop Sai Kwan Lo Jo in Jordan dishes up a variety of bites from Guangdong’s Xiguan region. Highlights on Sai Kwan Lo Jo’s menu include stir-fried turnip cakes in X.O sauce, sticky rice dumplings filled with Iberico pork, and hand-made lai fun noodles served with pork lardons.
Hung Hom’s Moon Lok Tong has been offering authentic dishes from Shanghai and Beijing for over 20 years. The store’s signature sticky rice rolls are made to order and stuffed to the brim with pork floss and dough fritters. Other crowd favourites include items like hot and sour soup, savoury soy milk soup, and handmade dumplings with fillings like cabbage or chives.
A visit to Joyful Dessert House is a must for all foodies with a sweet tooth. Every dish on the menu here is as decadent as it is delicious. Crowd favourites include the mango Napoleon, green tea lava cake with ice cream, and the parfait with Oreos and Okinawa black sugar.
You may remember this 40-year-old shop as the Hong Kong torchbearer for the ‘Michelin curse’. After it was recognised by the guide, its rent was hiked and the shop moved to a new location around the corner. Politics aside, this dessert shop really packs them in, all eaters looking for a taste of classic Chiuchow desserts, like red bean soup with lotus seeds and black sesame soup.
Mammy Pancake has more than 10 branches spread out across the city. Thanks to an interview with a Japanese TV programme, the store has been attracting a good number of Japanese tourists. Variety is the name of the game here with more than 15 flavours to pick from, as well as special seasonal flavours.
The Hong Kong tradition of serving yuen yeung (a mixture of coffee and Hong Kong-style milk tea) probably originated in joints like this one. And while tea and coffee drinks can be found across the city, stalls like So Kee are still some of the best “cafés” around. Patrons of the café/noodle shop mostly order the pork ramen with an egg on top – a dai pai dong staple. For a real treat, order the French toast and a glass of yuen yeung.
Sham Shui Po has no shortage of mouth-watering street food but Hop Yik Tai’s cheong fun, or rice noodle rolls, are worth crossing the harbour for. Made fresh every day, their cheong fun is incredibly smooth and paired perfectly with sweet sauce, sesame sauce and soy sauce. It’s no wonder why there are queues all the time. The popular local eatery was also recommended in the Michelin Guide last year.
