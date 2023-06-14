The best Michelin-recommended street food in Hong Kong

Both Street’s location might be out in the sticks, but their Taiwanese-style gua bao (stuffed buns) are well worth the trek into Yuen Long. Aside from offering traditional fillings like braised pork belly topped with coriander, the buns also come stuffed with creative combinations such as pineapple and spicy fried chicken, or fried mushrooms topped with shaved Parmesan. Only 100 pieces or so are made in-house every day, so be sure to get there early if you want to try them out.