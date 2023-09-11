Hong Kong
111 Ones Fitness
Photograph: Courtesy Catharina Cheung111 Ones Fitness

New boutique gym 111 Ones Fitness opens in the heart of Causeway Bay

Hong Kong’s newest boutique fitness centre wants to change perceptions of health and fitness

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Hong Kong celebrity couple Shirley Chan and Sammy Sum have recently launched a boutique fitness centre in the very heart of Causeway Bay. 111 Ones Fitness is so named because Chan kept seeing those angel numbers when she was embarking on the project of bringing a new wellness destination to Hong Kong. 

These particular angel numbers supposedly signify that you’re on the path to achieve your dreams. “We saw them everywhere – whether it was our hotel room number on holiday or when we checked our watches each day – and as soon as we noticed them, things started to fall into place smoothly,” she says. “Now, we want the same thing for our guests, so that they can also encounter these numbers and have their own dreams become a reality at Ones Fitness as well.”

Boasting around 5,000sq ft of space, the main area of the gym features a cardio exercise zone, a strength training zone, stretching area, and a spacious lobby with a seating lounge. Windows span the whole length of the gym, which directly overlooks Times Square and its plaza. The centre also has professional physical therapists who can offer stretching, cupping, and other muscular therapy, as well as in-house nutritionists to make sure guests have a holistic view of their fitness.

“Asia has a very narrow view of beauty and fitness,” Chan says, “We’re not here to tell you to lose weight or look a certain way. We just want to help increase your metabolism and look after your overall wellness in other ways.”

For us, the star of 111 Ones Fitness has got to be their bathroom and changing areas. Modelled after a Turkish hammam, this warm-hued, cave-like area occupies a surprisingly large part of the whole fitness centre. Chan, who readily admits she is very picky about aesthetics and hygiene – especially in communal shower areas – went the extra mile when it came to creating a changing room that women will feel comfortable using and lounging around in. The body and shower offerings in each stall are chosen from Chan’s personal favourite products, and the women's changing room also has a special vanity area which lets in natural light, for top-notch makeup application.

Men are, of course, more than welcome to join, but 111 Ones Fitness is definitely a wellness venue that will steal the hearts of the ladies. They are currently running an exclusive programme for women, where a quarterly membership will include 12 one-on-one coaching sessions, three contouring treatments, a personalised daily diet plan from their nutritionist – all this in addition to unlimited access to the gym and weekly Inbody analysis that is available to all members. Normal training packages start from $13,800 for 12 sessions, but check out 111 Ones Fitness’ socials for their women’s exclusive discounted offer.

