Dio
Photograph: Courtesy Dio

New coffee shop and wine bar Dio opens on Aberdeen Street

Expect single-origin pour-overs and affordable back vintage wines ranging from the 60s to 90s

Tatum Ancheta
Adding to the stream of new coffee shops in the city, Dio is the latest addition to the Kau U Fong neighbourhood. Named after Dionysus, the god of wine in Greek mythology, the venue serves artisan cuppa by day and curated wines and cocktails at night. Located at the tip of the Aberdeen Street and Gough Street intersection, this little nook is co-founded by restaurant industry alumni Bar Buonasera bar manager Nick Tse and former Shangri-La Group F&B marketing manager Billy Ha. 

Guests can purchase bottles off the rack to consume on the premises or to takeaway

The coffee shop is backed by the baristas from North Point coffee house Coffee Obsession and utilises beans from local roaster Cotton Mutton. Expect pour-overs of single-origin coffees and espresso-based drinks using the shop exclusive blend of Brazilian and Colombian coffee served in low teacups for optimal drinking temperature. Dio's walls are covered in open shelves displaying a selection of liquor, sake, and wine ($200 to $400), including back vintage wines ($900 to $1200) ranging from the 60s to 90s which customers can buy to consume on the premises or to takeaway. 

Dio offers back vintage wines ($900 to $1200) ranging from the 60s to 90s

As of writing, the shop is currently in its soft opening phase, so cocktails will not be available until they are fully open, but the bar promises affordable, refreshing cocktails curated by Nick. For now, drop by for a hot cuppa or grab any of the back vintage bottles while they last. 

Dio is located at Shop A, G/F, 8 Aberdeen Street, Central and is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm for coffee and 2pm until 10pm for boozy drinks. Follow Dio Store HK on Instagram for updates. 

