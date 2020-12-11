New delivery platform Alfred’s brings Elephant Grounds, Wagyumafia, The Diplomat, and more online

Ordering delivery is one of the best ways to show your support to local bars and restaurants right now, and delivery services have been an absolute godsend for both restaurants and diners in Hong Kong this year. There’s a special place in our hearts for an online platform that adds value, not just delivery cost, and that’s just what Alfred’s, a new website by the Leading Nation Hospitality team that brings their venues including coffee hotspot Elephant Grounds, Time Out Bar Award's best new bar winner The Diplomat, Ozaki wagyu experts Wagyumafia, Spanish restaurant La Rambla and more, is offering to Hong Kong.

Mille feuille from Elephant Grounds

Alfred's, presumably based on the fictional butler character of Alfred Pennyworth in Batman, is designed to bring the experiences you would normally have at their restaurants and bars to your home. Alfred's offers a range of menus to choose from that can be delivered straight to your door. Alternatively, you can opt to purchase the ingredients and recreate it yourself, or simply schedule a chef-at-home experience, sit back and enjoy.

Seafood paella pack from La Rambla

Highlights from the website include a selection of baked-to-order Elephant Grounds' cakes, such as their marble cheesecake ($380), mille-feuille ($380), and banoffee pie ($400); The Diplomat's range of cocktails in 400ml bottles as well as the ingredients for their famed burger in sets of six frozen patties ($600); exclusive dinner sets from La Rambla along with whole legs of Arturo Sanchez Jamon Iberico ham ($7,500-12,500) and seafood paella sets ($700); Wagyumafia's Ozaki wagyu cuts or sukiyaki sets ($600/portion); Yakinikumafia's home experience for two ($2,680) or four ($3,880); Mashi no Mashi Wagyu gyozas ($160); a festive feast by New York-style deli Morty’s ($2,338) and much, much more. Delivery prices for all the items are standardised for dry goods ($80) and chilled or frozen goods ($180).

Bottled cocktails from The Diplomat

Alfred's is also holding a pop-up concept store in Jardine House, running until February 2021, so you can choose to pick up your goods from Monday to Saturday 11am-8pm. They will be running activations and showcases by John Nugent, Arturo Sanchez and caviar house Kaviari Paris at the store. Just choose your pick up or delivery date at the checkout. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to get ready for home festivities and start adding to our Christmas cart. Fontaine Cheng and Kate Lowe

For more info on Alfred's, or to get shopping, visit their website here.

Alfred’s pop-up store

The pop-up store will be held at Shop 10-11, LG/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Rd Central, Central.

