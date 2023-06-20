New harbourfront space Quarryside set to open in Quarry Bay

The Quarry Bay neighbourhood just got a lot more exciting with the opening of Quarryside, a new community space that promises to add a touch of fun and creativity to your harbourfront experiences.

Photograph: Courtesy Quarryside

Transformed from an empty government land plot, Quarryside spans over 3,700sq m and features a variety of multi-functional event spaces that cater to different needs. The Dockyard Theatre is open 24 hours for public enjoyment and is great for putting on performances, while the Workshop Space invites artists and creators to showcase their works and engage with the public through workshops. The Community Kitchen is built for cooking classes and tasting workshops, and the indoor Function Rooms cater to various events of all types and sizes. Additionally, an open lawn and pet-friendly facilities are available as a green leisure space for the public to visit with their furry pals.

Photograph: Courtesy Quarryside

What's more, Quarryside's architectural design pays homage to the industrial heritage of the neighbourhood, taking inspiration from the sugar refinery and Taikoo dockyard. The sloping roof at the back of the Pavilion, which accommodates large function rooms, is reminiscent of the tiled roof of the historical sugar refinery. Meanwhile, the central portion of the roof gradually flattens out, resembling the pier that once lined the harbourfront, and the amphitheatre at the front is inspired by the historic dockyard.

Photograph: Courtesy Quarryside

Quarryside is more than just a physical space; it's also a hub for creativity and community. The venue will host a variety of creativity-led activities that cover different areas such as health and wellness, placemaking, and sustainable living. From multi-sensory movement classes, silent discos, and yoga classes to community exhibitions, guided tours, and upcycling workshops, Quarryside has something for everyone.

Located at Hoi Shin Lane, Quarryside's trial operations will begin in July and gradually open to the public thereafter. For more information about the community space and its upcoming events, please visit the official Quarryside website at quarryside.hk.

