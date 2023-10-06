Hong Kong
Verm Rock Climbing
Photograph: Facebook/Verm Rock Climbing

Best indoor sports activities in Hong Kong

Burn up some calories no matter the weather

Jenny Leung
Hongkongers are never satisfied. In winter, it’s too cold out and we wrap on scarves at the first sign of the mercury dropping below 20. In summer, it’s too hot and humid to do anything but move as quickly as possible from one air-conditioned spot to another.

Yet we also love our outdoor sports, from cycling to swimming and camping, even though the weather in this little city of ours is unreasonable. Here then, are a few alternatives to work up a sweat regardless of the season.

Hong Kong’s best indoor sports activities

18 Challenge Karting
Photograph: Courtesy 18 Challenge Karting

18 Challenge Karting

  • Things to do
  • Ho Man Tin

Feel the need for speed at 18 Challenge Karting, Hong Kong's biggest indoor go-karting venue. Located in Ho Man Tin, 18 Challenge Karting spans across a 50,000sq ft space with an adult race track featuring 18 twists and turns; a child-friendly track with mini electric ride-on cars (two to four years old) or drift karts (five to 12 years old) for the little ones; a themed restaurant, arcade games, and more. Head to 18 Challenge Karting's official Facebook page for more info.

AME Stadium
Photograph: Courtesy AME Stadium

AME Stadium

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The AME Stadium offers numerous e-sports facilities, including skiing, where you can experience being part of the US national team; boxing with smart punching bags loaded with sensors; rowing across Victoria Harbour; horse racing, and cycling that mimics the famous Lung Wo Road cycling competition route. 

Bay 247
Photograph: Courtesy Bay247

Bay 247

  • Sport and fitness
  • Golf
  • Causeway Bay

Bay 247 is Hong Kong's first fully automated indoor golfing facility. Located in the heart of Causeway Bay, Bay 247 is – like its name suggests – open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are four air-conditioned rooms in total (for up to three to six persons), each one equipped with state-of-the-art gold simulators by Foresight GCQuad. It's ideal for golfers of all skill levels and ages as there are private and group lessons (in Cantonese or English) with professional coaches available for booking. 

Bun's 2020
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Bun's 2020

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • North Point

Opened in September 2021, Bun's 2020 is Hong Kong's largest indoor roller skating rink. The spacious venue spans over 20,000sq ft and is fitted with colourful neon lights for an 80s retro touch. For first-time skaters, you can rent out roller skates onsite and get familiar with your wheels in the mini training area; before boogieing on down to the full-size rink to join the pros – and yes, there will be disco tunes. Aside from roller skating, there are also various neon-lit photo spots for the 'gram and a diner area for skaters to fuel up.

Need to roller skating? Check out these five basic techniques for beginners:

Crossfire Arena
Photograph: Courtesy Crossfire Arena

Crossfire Arena

  • Sport and fitness
  • Kwai Chung

Taking bubble football (or soccer to certain heathens out there) to a whole other level, Crossfire Arena offers competitors glow-in-the-dark bubble suits to bump about in when playing on the indoor pitch. Learn drills and strategies that will immediately go out the window as teams waddle across the pitch trying to score, before inevitably getting knocked to the floor. Aside from bubble football, Crossfire has a whole host of other fun neon-themed games including archery tag, dodgeball, and neon sabres – lightsabre duels, anyone? 

EpicLand
Photograph: Courtesy EpicLand/YT Wong

EpicLand

  • Things to do
  • Discovery Bay

Popular among kids and those adults who are kids at heart, EpicLand is one of the largest indoor family entertainment centres in Hong Kong. The venue offers fun attractions like a rock climbing arena, virtual reality rides, indoor slides, laser tag, and mini-golf. 

 

Keep Climbing Gym
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Keep Climbing Gym

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sheung Wan

Stretch your muscles and enjoy an exciting wall climbing experience at Keep Climbing Gym. Whether you're a seasoned climber or just starting out, get your friends together and take turns climbing the bouldering walls. If you're just starting out, get in on the action by signing up for one of their classes, or  prepare for regular visits using their passes. 

Leading Archery
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Leading Archery

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan

Learn all about archery no matter the weather at this Tsuen Wan indoor archery range. Founded by a group of local archery enthusiasts, Leading Archery spans 4,000sq ft and boasts six archery targets with 18-metres-long shooting lanes. Various courses that cater to different skill levels are available, with options ranging from children's classes to parent-child classes and adult classes. Don't worry if you're completely new to archery, as coaches will also be on site to guide you through proper shooting techniques so you can pick up the sport with ease or even challenge a friend. In addition to archery, Leading Archery also features a dedicated area with tabletop games for you to unwind and relax after a session. 

Take a look at our experience at Leading Archery below:

Namco Sportainment Arena
Photograph: Courtesy Namco

Namco Sportainment Arena

  • Things to do
  • Kowloon Bay

The Namco Sportainment Arena is a place where sports and entertainment meet. Enjoy a choice of nine different games that will challenge you to some friendly competition in speed, reaction, balance, and skill. There is also a variety of arcade games, crane machines, and digital amusements right next door at Namco.

Resa Laser
Photograph: Facebook/Resa Laser

Resa Laser

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong

With branches in the US and Taiwan, Resa Laser Hong Kong offers some of the best equipment along with its signature low-level laser light ambience venue. With various game modes and storylines, as well as a range of difficulty levels, you can decide whether to go tactical or simply unload for some stress relief. Guns at the ready!

Ryze Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Ryze HK

Ryze Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • North Point

Ryze, Hong Kong’s biggest trampoline park, is lined with trampolines from wall to wall, plus there are foam pits and rope swings allowing the daring to unleash their inner ninja. All visitors have to sign a liability waiver (gulp) but once you’re in, you can bounce, flip, and jump to tremendous heights, all to your heart’s content. It’s a surprisingly decent exercise workout too. 

Snow & Surf
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Snow & Surf

  • Sport and fitness
  • Kwai Chung

Located in Kwai Chung, Snow & Surf is an indoor sports venue that offers snow sports and surfing experiences under one roof. Catered for all levels of skiers and snowboarders, the slopes – made from a special material known as the 'needle mushroom' – are not only great for beginners to experience the sensation of skiing on real snow, but also offer moveable jumps and obstacles for those who are more advanced to pick up some new tricks. There are also two snow belt machines that allow skiers to train and focus on improving their skills.

As for those wanting to crush the waves, Snow & Surf offers a dual-runway surf machine (powered by six water jets!) with heated water in a temperature-controlled environment, making it perfect for everyone from beginners to pros all year round.

If you're new to snow sports and surfing, there are various classes and training sessions available where professional coaches will guide you through the steps. For the more experienced, simply opt for their Park Ride or Surf Up session to enjoy the experiences freely. 

Tikitiki Bowling Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Tikitiki Bowling Bar

Tikitiki Bowling Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Kung

Tikitiki Bowling Bar boasts some serious tropical decor – we’re talking palm trees, wooden furniture, Polynesian decorations, the works – and features bowling lanes that make the venue as much a disco as a bowling alley. There’s also an indoor and outdoor bar, and a live music lounge. Sip on delicious exotic cocktails served in coconut shells and adorable tiki mugs while you hit the lanes with your mates.

Verm City
Photograph: Facebook/Verm Rock Climbing

Verm City

  • Sport and fitness
  • North Point

Let out your inner kid at this indoor obstacle course. At its core, Verm City is an indoor rock climbing gym, with a colourful boulder gym, top roping and leading wall, as well as the city's first augmented wall, perfect for beginners before going for the climb. Verm City is also home to a climbing theme park, where visitors can climb, scale, and clamber up different obstacles.

