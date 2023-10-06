Best indoor sports activities in Hong Kong

Hongkongers are never satisfied. In winter, it’s too cold out and we wrap on scarves at the first sign of the mercury dropping below 20. In summer, it’s too hot and humid to do anything but move as quickly as possible from one air-conditioned spot to another.



Yet we also love our outdoor sports, from cycling to swimming and camping, even though the weather in this little city of ours is unreasonable. Here then, are a few alternatives to work up a sweat regardless of the season.

RECOMMENDED: Aside from sports activities, there are still plenty of fun indoor things to do in Hong Kong.