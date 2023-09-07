A new MCL cinema has opened at The One

Cinema chain MCL has opened a new branch in Tsim Sha Tsui’s The One mall, appropriately named MCL The One. Comprising six theatres across three floors, the 831-seat cinema stands out as it is the first in Hong Kong to use a Krix patented speaker system.

Without going into too much technical detail, what this means is that compared to the conventional horn and waveguide technology in sound systems, Krix’s throat-shaped horn causes less disturbance at high frequencies and is the world’s first four-way cinema speaker with precision coverage – so every seat in the cinema can enjoy improved sound definition.

Three of the theatres are equipped for 3D movies, while the cinema itself is done up with varying hues of purple to lend a sense of sumptuousness. Regular adult movie tickets cost $80, with morning concessions at $60, but on Tuesdays tickets go for $65 all day. A film experience with enhanced sound quality, at that kind of price point? No complaints from us.

To celebrate their new opening, MCL The One is holding a series of offers from now until September 30. A popcorn set meal for two will only set couples back by $38, while MCL Max members can enjoy double Max token points when buying from the cinema snack kiosks. Furthermore, from September 8 to 30, MCL Max members can also receive a discount code via the cinema’s app which allows the purchase of one regular movie ticket for just $45.

Address: 6-10/F, The One, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Telephone: 2834 0123

