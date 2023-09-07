Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
MCL The One cinema in Tsim Sha Tsui
Photograph: Courtesy inCalV Stone Cheung / MCLMCL The One cinema in Tsim Sha Tsui

A new MCL cinema has opened at The One

Read on for opening discounts and offers at MCL The One

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Cinema chain MCL has opened a new branch in Tsim Sha Tsui’s The One mall, appropriately named MCL The One. Comprising six theatres across three floors, the 831-seat cinema stands out as it is the first in Hong Kong to use a Krix patented speaker system.

Without going into too much technical detail, what this means is that compared to the conventional horn and waveguide technology in sound systems, Krix’s throat-shaped horn causes less disturbance at high frequencies and is the world’s first four-way cinema speaker with precision coverage – so every seat in the cinema can enjoy improved sound definition.

Three of the theatres are equipped for 3D movies, while the cinema itself is done up with varying hues of purple to lend a sense of sumptuousness. Regular adult movie tickets cost $80, with morning concessions at $60, but on Tuesdays tickets go for $65 all day. A film experience with enhanced sound quality, at that kind of price point? No complaints from us.

To celebrate their new opening, MCL The One is holding a series of offers from now until September 30. A popcorn set meal for two will only set couples back by $38, while MCL Max members can enjoy double Max token points when buying from the cinema snack kiosks. Furthermore, from September 8 to 30, MCL Max members can also receive a discount code via the cinema’s app which allows the purchase of one regular movie ticket for just $45.

Address: 6-10/F, The One, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Telephone: 2834 0123

RECOMMENDED: 

🎞️Top 100 Hong Kong movies

📽️Best Hong Kong cinemas

🥴The sexiest Asian films to watch

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.