New online wine shop Yatbui launches in Hong Kong

Aiming to expand people's knowledge and access to wine outside famous brands and Grand Crus of Bordeaux and Burgundy, the team behind Sunday's Distribution launches a new online wine shop called Yatbui.

Yatbui means 'one cup' in Cantonese, but it's used playfully, as sometimes, with drinking a good bottle of vino, one glass is never enough. According to Elliot Faber, co-founder of Sunday's Distribution, the new site celebrates the makers and regions who champion modern winemaking "in a fun, relevant – and sometimes cheeky – way!"

Customers can shop for white, red, orange, rosé, and sparkling wine (starts at $140 to $930) as well as spirits, vermouths, and liqueur, including Sunday's Whisky ($650) and Sunday's x Araside Single Cask ($4,760). The shop also offers five packages with options of a mixed pack of their best-priced wines from Italy to Australia ($1100/6 bottles) and packs of three that comes with unfamiliar grape varieties and wines from new-wave producers. Those who want to discover new wines every month can opt for their monthly wine subscription ($800/3 bottles; $1500/6 bottles). The selections will constantly change depending on the season and will contain free merch and discounts, tasting notes, and wine information.

Check out the site today and explore their range of wines via drinkyatbui.com. Orders will be delivered within two to three days. Get free delivery for purchases of $1000 and above to Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and New Territories. Any orders below that will be charged $100. For urgent orders, you may email them at info@yatbui.com.

