Confectioner Bombshell opens its first pop-up store at Mira Place

Be the first to try new sweet treats and exclusive items only available in the store

Get your hands on delectable sweet treats and bespoke 3D cakes at Bombshell's new pop-up store at Mira Place this August. The shop will feature products like neon cakes, original puff pastries, and exclusive products that are unavailable online.

Photograph: Courtesy Bombshell Five-inch Bombshell cake

Shop for the brand's iconic seven-inch creative smash cakes, perfect for gifting on special occasions in Cloudy with a Chance of Sweets Bomb ($1,288) and Smiley Bombshell ($1,688) variants. Be the first to try new items like their creative twists on French choux pastry called Puffy Bombs ($68 each) in three flavours, including puffs Sakura Dreaming, made with Hokkaido red bean layered with cherry petal jelly and sakura-pink white chocolate glaze; and Poppin Popcorn made with yummy popcorn cream, chocolate popcorn and hazelnut milk chocolate. Buy two of these precious Puffy Bombs and get one free.

Photograph: Courtesy Bombshell Cloudy with a Chance of Sweets Bomb ($1,288)

To celebrate their opening, the shop is giving you the chance to redeem complimentary gifts, including up to 30 percent off vouchers for your next purchase, free five-inch Bombshell Cake and Neon Cake (each worth $780), free Puffy Bomb (worth $68), as well as fun Bombshell gadgets. Every $100 purchase will allow you to win these items through their fun Bubble Machine.

Photograph: Courtesy Bombshell I Puffy Bomb collection – Sakura Dreaming, Virgin Pina Colada, and Poppin Popcorn

Photograph: Courtesy Bombshell

Drop by at their new store and be the first to try their new offerings as their latest range of products will be sold in limited quantities daily. Open daily from 12pm to 9pm, The Bombshell pop-up store is located at Mira Place 1, L2, Shop 201, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui.

Visit bombshell.hk for more information.

Recommended stories:

Chotto Maki opens in TST

New bars to try in Hong Kong now

Must-try mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2022

8 new restaurants to try in Hong Kong this August

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.