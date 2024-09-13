If you thought food pairings couldn’t get any more outlandish, think again. Coca-Cola and Oreo have taken their signature products – soda and sandwich cookies – and combined them to create two uniquely flavoured items. Are you down to try this distinctive flavour combo? Keep reading to see where you can purchase these cookie and cola-flavoured treats.

What are Coca-Cola and Oreo releasing in their collaboration?

The brands are releasing zero-sugar Oreo-flavoured soda and Coke-flavoured sandwich cookies with edible glitter. Both products will sport a black-and-white design with bright red accents for a pop of colour.

Photograph: © 2024 The Coca-Cola Company © 2024 Mondelez International group

What do the Coca-Cola-flavoured Oreos taste like?

After getting our hands on a packet of the limited-edition cookies, we got stuck in. Upon opening the packaging, we noticed the embossed designs of Coke bottles and Coca-Cola logos on the cookies and thought they were quite cute. Each Oreo had two black biscuits held together by a white creme filling, speckled with red sugar flakes. One of the things we noticed was the immediate waft of cola fragrance that hit our nostrils after opening the packet of biscuits. If you ask us, the combination of these two flavours tastes like you’re eating a mouthful of Oreos while biting into cola candies. The flavours don’t clash but don’t really complement each other either. All we can say is that this flavour combo definitely stands out, and it left us curious about what the cookie-flavoured cola tastes like.



Where can I buy the Coca-Cola and Oreo limited edition products?

The collaborative products will be hitting shelves from September onwards in 35 markets worldwide which include China, Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. Additionally, a frozen variation of the cookie-flavoured soda will also be available at participating 7-Eleven locations in select markets.

As of right now, Hongkongers won’t be able to buy the Oreo-flavoured soda, but they can find the cola-flavoured sandwich cookies at all 7-Eleven locations for $15 a pack. From now until September 24, all customers who purchase $25 on Oreo and Coca-Cola’s collaborative products can redeem an exclusive reusable bag for an additional $1.



