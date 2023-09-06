Outdoor beer festival Better with Beer to take place at Central Harbourfront this September

Cool down from the summer heat with pints of ice cold beer at Hong Kong’s ultimate craft beer festival. The Craft Beer Association of Hong Kong joins forces with Clockenflap to present the Better with Beer festival this September. Over 150 beers from more than 20 breweries will set up their stalls at Central Harbourfront from September 15 to 16, with brands such as Black Kite, Carbon Brews, Higherthan, Lion Rock Brewery, Young Master, and many more. Feeling peckish? The festival will also provide an eclectic range of food from various cuisines for attendees to munch on.



Throughout the festival, local musicians, bands, and DJs will be performing live music at Better with Beer’s dedicated entertainment tent. Festivalgoers can groove to funk and soul tracks from South Canton Soul Train, reggae-dancehall beats from Murphy and The Lawyers, upbeat dance rock and synth pop from Shumking Mansion, high energy hip-hop from M4Gang, and more. In addition to live music, the beer festival will provide an array of outdoor games such as giant aeroplane chess, Hong Kong-style hopscotch, and giant jenga; as well as live entertainment like drag bingo, lip sync battles, and live comedy sets.



Better with Beer is collaborating with Hong Kong Telecom’s loyalty program The Club to offer a members-only ticket promotion. The Club members will be able to redeem tickets to the festival by using 500 Clubpoints, as well as paying an additional fee that starts from $398. Visit The Club’s website for more information. The beer festival has also partnered with OpenRice to provide an exclusive deal for the platform’s users. From now until September 10, the first 100 users who spend over $3,000 by booking prepaid menus on OpenRice will receive two complimentary tickets to Better with Beer.



Festivalgoers can purchase tickets to Better with Beer for one or both days. If you’re short on time, you can also buy tickets for just an afternoon session (from 12pm to 4pm) or evening session (from 6pm to 10pm) on September 16. Tickets to Better with Beer are inclusive of entry, free-flow beer, and access to music and entertainment areas. Early bird tickets are available until September 6 on Ticketflap starting from $400, whereas general admission and group tickets will be available on September 7 until stocks last.



Follow Better with Beer's Instagram to stay in the loop with more updates leading up to the festival.





