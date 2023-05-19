Pizza Hut launches all-new pizza sandwiches in Hong Kong

Following successful launches in the United States, Australia, Japan, and Thailand, Pizza Hut is bringing their newest menu item, Melts, to Hong Kong. Unlike regular slices of pizza, Melts fold over to form a pocket and sandwich fillings between each side, making them mess-free.



Photograph: Courtesy Pizza Hut

Melts currently have three different fillings: pepperoni, chicken and bacon, as well as luncheon meat and egg, which is exclusively available in Hong Kong. All three handheld pizzas come with sides of marinara sauce and creamy ranch dressing for dipping.



Sold a la carte for $55 or as an add-on with other meals from $58, Melts are now available at Pizza Hut locations across Hong Kong and for delivery.





