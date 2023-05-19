Hong Kong
Timeout

pizza hut melts
Photograph: Courtesy Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut launches all-new pizza sandwiches in Hong Kong

All you knead to know about Pizza Hut's new menu item

Cherry Chan
Written by
Following successful launches in the United States, Australia, Japan, and Thailand, Pizza Hut is bringing their newest menu item, Melts, to Hong Kong. Unlike regular slices of pizza, Melts fold over to form a pocket and sandwich fillings between each side, making them mess-free.

pizza hut melts
Photograph: Courtesy Pizza Hut

Melts currently have three different fillings: pepperoni, chicken and bacon, as well as luncheon meat and egg, which is exclusively available in Hong Kong. All three handheld pizzas come with sides of marinara sauce and creamy ranch dressing for dipping.

Sold a la carte for $55 or as an add-on with other meals from $58, Melts are now available at Pizza Hut locations across Hong Kong and for delivery.

