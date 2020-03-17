Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.

Hong Kong is a true food paradise. From cheap eats and street food to Michelin-starred restaurants. But what makes Hong Kong’s dining scene truly unique is undoubtedly its local dishes. Whether it’s traditional Cantonese dim sum or beverages influenced by British culture, these restaurants and cafés capture our city's east-meets-west heritage in the most authentic and delicious ways

RECOMMENDED: Spice things up and take your pick from our roundup of the best Sichuan restaurants found in Hong Kong.



