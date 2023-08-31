Post Malone at AsiaWorld-Arena: Everything you need to know

Multi-award winning rapper Post Malone will be performing in Hong Kong on September 25 and we couldn’t be more excited! Before you head off to AsiaWorld-Expo to rap your heart out, read up on our guide that answers all your key questions about the concert.



What time does Post Malone’s concert start?

The concert officially starts at 8pm, but attendees should be at the venue 60 minutes prior to the starting time for security procedures and to get settled into their respective ticket zones.



All VIP ticket holders will get early entry access and should arrive at the stated time according to their ticket. Please note that queuing numbers for early entry will not apply once the concert doors are open to general ticket holders. Stay tuned to Live Nation’s Instagram for more details of VIP privileges.



What is Hong Kong’s setlist for Post Malone?

Although there’s no official setlist released for Post Malone’s performance in Hong Kong, here’s the setlist from his most recent concert in Chile held on August 29.



1. Better Now

2. Wow.

3. Zack and Codeine

4. Psycho

5. Goodbyes

6. Hollywood Dreams / Comedown

7. Mourning

8. I Like You (A Happier Song)

9. Jonestown (Interlude)

10. Take What You Want

11. Over Now

12. rockstar

13. Feeling Whitney

14. Stay

15. Overdrive

16. I Fall Apart

17. Wrapped Around Your Finger

18. Circles

19. Enough Is Enough

20. Too Young

21. White Iverson

22. Congratulations

Encore

23. Broken Whiskey Glass

24. Sunflower

25. Chemical



Are there any tickets left for Post Malone?

Sorry folks, all tickets for Post Malone’s concert on September 25 are sold out.

Will there be bag checks?



Bag searches will be held prior to entering the event hall. All professional cameras, voice or video recorders, stools and foldable chairs, long umbrellas, selfie sticks, remote-controlled aerial devices, and any hazardous tools are prohibited inside the venue. AsiaWorld-Expo also provides baggage storage services and self-service lockers to store your belongings if needed.

Is re-entry to the concert venue allowed?

All ticket holders must scan their tickets prior to leaving if they wish to re-enter the concert venue. Concertgoers may not be able to re-enter should they fail to do so.



