Public housing units used as quarantine facilities will be returned to Hongkongers in need

At the daily press briefing on Wednesday, chief executive Carrie Lam announced that the three newly built public housing blocks – Queen's Hill Estate (Block 1 and 7) and Heng King House in Lai King Estate – as well as two large transitional housing sites – United Court at Tung Tau, Yuen Long and the first phase of Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village, Kam Tin – that were previously converted to makeshift quarantine facilities would be returned to prospective tenants who had to delay moving into their new homes due to the pandemic.

A total of around 5,500 housing units will be converted back to their original purposes for tenants to move in as early as May. Lam emphasises that the city has an adequate supply of community isolation facilities.

Hong Kong's secretary for Transport and Housing, Frank Chan Fan, also added that comprehensive sanitisation would be conducted, while household items used by those in the isolation facilities would be handed back to relevant authorities. Renovations, repairs, and maintenance work will also be carried out to ensure that the units are restored back to their original conditions.

