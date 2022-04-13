Hong Kong
Timeout

HONG KONG-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Photograph: AFP/Isaac Lawrence Passengers register to be taken to hotel quarantine at the Hong Kong International Airport on April 1, 2022

Hong Kong adds new quarantine hotels for returning Hongkongers

Starting April 14, some of the new additions will start to accept bookings.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
With flight suspension now lifted for nine countries, including Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK, the US, and Nepal, a lot of Hong Kong residents returning to the city this month have been scrambling for quarantine hotel bookings

To accommodate the demand, the government announced on April 12 that community isolation facilities Royal Pacific Hotel, The Kowloon Hotel, and Cordis, Hong Kong, will be converted to quarantine hotels starting April 14. 

From May 1, four hotels that are currently reserved for foreign domestic helpers – Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong in Sha Tin, iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel, O’Hotel, and Rambler Garden Hotel – will start accepting other Hong Kong residents returning to the city. Domestic helpers who have already made their bookings at these hotels will not be affected. Bookings will be open starting from April 19, 10am. 

With all the new additions, a total of 14,000 rooms will be available in May for the mandatory quarantine of inbound travellers.  

To check the status of quarantine hotel booking, visit designatedhotel.gov.hk.

    Time Out

