Red Lobster Hong Kong permanently closed after three years

Opened in 2019 at Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay, Red Lobster was an instant hit with local foodies due to the array of fresh and affordable lobster dishes – along with other options such as steak, pasta, and pizza – available on the menu. But it looks like seafood fans looking for a good deal will have to find a new spot to satisfy their cravings as Red Lobster Hong Kong had recently announced its closure on Facebook on April 4.

Photograph: Courtesy Red Lobster

The restaurant's decision to close down came as a shock for fans, as up until the announcement on Facebook, Red Lobster was still dishing out new promotions on takeaways in late March, and the announcement came after it permanently shut its doors a day before.

For those who have purchased gift certificates to be spent at the restaurant, get in touch via email at mkt.rlhk@fwmfnb.com to process your refunds. For any updates, visit redlobsterhk on Facebook.

Recommended stories:

Restaurants, bars, and other venues reopening in Hong Kong

Everything you need to know about the Consumption Voucher Scheme

New restaurants to try in Hong Kong this April

Our global survey of city-dwellers is back for 2022 – and we want to hear from you. Take the survey now.

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.