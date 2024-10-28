The team behind Born & Bred – an award-winning Seoul-based restaurant and butcher concept ranked Number 64 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 – has opened Moo-Lah, their first venture in Hong Kong. But rather than opening a venue specialising in Korean cuisine, they’ve taken inspiration from local eateries to serve reinvented takes of cha chaan teng classics, jazzed up with premium Hanwoo beef.



Moo-Lah works exclusively with Korean butchers who specialise in sourcing top-quality Hanwoo beef for over four decades. Unlike Wagyu or American cattle, Hanwoo beef offers optimal marbling, a rich meaty flavour, and a sensational melt-in-your-mouth texture, which will be showcased in cuts of ribs, brisket, blade, and much more at the restaurant.

Visit during lunch to dig into elevated takes on local classics like assorted Hanwoo beef brisket in clear broth ($228) with egg or rice noodles, Hanwoo beef shank in original gravy sauce with stirred noodles ($188), Hong Kong-style curry beef brisket with egg noodles or rice ($168), and Hanwoo burger with black pepper sauce and rice ($178). Each dish will be served with a light salad and a choice of dessert between white sugar sponge cake or black sesame roll.

As for dinner, Moo-Lah will be offering a five-course dinner set (from $268) during their soft opening phase. The menu kicks off with a light tomato salad, before choosing appetisers such as satay blade steak-stuffed bao or Chinese herb-spiced beef shank; and a radish cake topped with minced Hanwoo beef and light gravy as a pre-main course. For entrees, guests can pick from options like Hanwoo kalbi short rib noodles ($368), assorted Hanwoo beef noodles ($338), Hong Kong-style curry beef brisket rice ($228), char-grilled burger with a fried egg on rice in black pepper sauce, and beef brisket noodles ($318). Similar to lunch, Moo-Lah will serve a choice of white sugar sponge cake or black sesame roll for dessert to wrap up dinner.

Find Moo-Lah at G/F, 66 Hollywood Road, Central.

