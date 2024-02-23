Regent Seven Seas’ maiden voyage to Hong Kong

Hongkongers have been on a travel spree since the city reopened last year, and this year looks set to be even more adventurous. In addition to jetting off to nearby destinations, the demand for vacations at sea presents an incredible value proposition for anyone looking for a fun getaway. Cruise ships are excellent vacation options because they often come with all-inclusive packages, allowing you to savour a multitude of amenities, enjoy breathtaking views, and explore iconic landmarks across different corners of the globe, all with the convenience of unpacking just once.

For those seeking luxury experiences, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is an excellent choice, especially for those willing to splurge. Their vessel, the Regent Seven Seas Explorer, touted as 'the most luxurious ship ever built,' docked in Hong Kong for the first time in February. The ship welcomed aboard 300 individuals, locals and vacationers from across the globe, embarking on the cruise's route from Hong Kong to Tokyo, featuring iconic Asian capitals.

The ship is massive, and though the experience offers land programmes where you can enjoy a local tour before or after your voyage, staying on the luxurious vessel, with amenities to dream of, makes you never want to disembark. The accommodations offer 373 luxury suites across 10 different categories, all with balconies overlooking the best views wherever the ship cruises. They provide ample space, and some washrooms are even larger than our typical Hong Kong apartments, delivering a level of luxury fit for royalty.

Depending on the route, accommodation rates range from US$700 per person per night to a jaw-dropping US$10,000 per person per night for the lavish two-bedroom Regent Suites. These ultra-luxe suites come with their own in-suite spa, a bar, a Steinway piano, private access to The Study for up to 12 guests, your very own personal butler, a scrumptious caviar service, and a breathtaking 270-degree viewing room.

The all-inclusive stay also includes access to a range of amenities, such as the spa, pool, library, theatre, and casino. Guests can also indulge in delectable dining at various F&B facilities, including the upscale steakhouse Prime 7, a buffet with stunning ocean views at La Veranda, or poolside grilled-to-order fares at the Pool Grill.

Seven Seas Explorer is charting its course back to Hong Kong with a series of exciting itineraries in Asia starting this November during its Grand Asia Exploration cruise. The ship will revisit in 2025 for The Allure of Asia cruise in February and then in November for its Coastal Wonders of East Asia cruise. Its fifth visit to Hong Kong is scheduled for the end of February 2026 during its signature Grand Asia Exploration cruise. Meanwhile, Seven Seas Marina, another luxury cruise from Regent Seven Seas Cruises, will visit Hong Kong on its Overnights in Asia cruise in April 2025.

