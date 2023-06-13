Cosmos@RedMr is Hong Kong's first-ever karaoke lounge that combines the casual vibes of a cafe with full-on karaoke. Going to karaoke – or 'sing k' as Hongkongers would call it – usually entails a night of loud music and even louder singing, but here, things work a little differently. Rather than staying inside a dark-coloured room (like most karaoke rooms in Hong Kong), each room is beautifully designed with colourful interiors and plenty of natural light seeping through. And instead of giving your eardrums a hard time, every customer gets a pair of headphones so as you sing to your heart's content. You'll be able to hear your vocals through them, no matter good or bad.
Ever since it gained popularity in the 90s, Hongkongers have been obsessed with karaoke. From the rotten to the resplendent, we embrace anyone willing to grab the mic and have a crack. And while the city's largest purveyors of karaoke, Neway and Red Mr, certainly dominate the scene, there are a few other choices out there worth checking out if you're looking for a break from the norm.
RECOMMENDED: If you prefer watching others performing instead, visit these live music venues in Hong Kong.