red mr
Photograph: Red Mr/Facebook

The best karaoke spots in Hong Kong

Sing to your heart's content at these venues

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Ever since it gained popularity in the 90s, Hongkongers have been obsessed with karaoke. From the rotten to the resplendent, we embrace anyone willing to grab the mic and have a crack. And while the city's largest purveyors of karaoke, Neway and Red Mr, certainly dominate the scene, there are a few other choices out there worth checking out if you're looking for a break from the norm.

RECOMMENDED: If you prefer watching others performing instead, visit these live music venues in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s best karaoke spots

Cosmos@RedMr
Photograph: Courtesy Cosmos@RedMr/Dick.L

Cosmos@RedMr

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Causeway Bay
  • price 1 of 4

Cosmos@RedMr is Hong Kong's first-ever karaoke lounge that combines the casual vibes of a cafe with full-on karaoke. Going to karaoke – or 'sing k' as Hongkongers would call it – usually entails a night of loud music and even louder singing, but here, things work a little differently. Rather than staying inside a dark-coloured room (like most karaoke rooms in Hong Kong), each room is beautifully designed with colourful interiors and plenty of natural light seeping through. And instead of giving your eardrums a hard time, every customer gets a pair of headphones so as you sing to your heart's content. You'll be able to hear your vocals through them, no matter good or bad.

Read more
Junels Restobar
Photograph: Junels Restobar/Facebook

Junels Restobar

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • Shek Tong Tsui

Unlike other karaoke venues around town, Junels Restobar’s karaoke system is set up in their dining room. While the thought of singing in front of a room full of strangers can be daunting, the atmosphere of this Filipino restaurant couldn’t be any further from that. Their microphones are open for anyone who’s in the mood to sing a tune, and everyone else is encouraged to sing along, which makes the karaoke experience at Junels enjoyable and friendly.

Read more
Red Mr
Photograph: Red Mr/Facebook

Red Mr

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai

Red Mr is one of the biggest players in town. Depending on what you're after, you can either opt for a traditional karaoke experience or get a room replete with beer pong, dart board, Xbox, and a host of other goodies that serve as ample distraction. Red Mr's rooms can typically accommodate any number and as many as 30 people. The prices vary depending on when you visit, so be sure to call ahead and check.

Read more
Club String
Photograph: clubstring.com

Club String

  • Nightlife
  • Karaoke
  • Wan Chai

Head to Wan Chai to find Club String, a member’s only karaoke club that’s been running since 2005. If you’ve got a specific song in mind that you want to belt out, Club String allows patrons to select songs from their phone. In addition to their state-of-art karaoke system, Club Strings also provides guests with entertainment like billiards, darts, and live music performances every Thursday night from their bar and lounge area. 

Read more
Neway
Photograph: Courtesy Neway Hong Kong

Neway

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai

One significant advantage Neway has over its rivals is its exclusive licensing contract with some of the biggest record labels in the region. That means they almost always have official videos and backing tracks for the latest Korean, Taiwanese, and Cantopop tunes. Prices range from $83 to $229 depending on the time of day you arrive and the branch you visit.

Read more
Boo Bar
Photograph: Boo Bar/Facebook

Boo Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Jordan

This popular gay bar (supposedly a bear haven, though from what we hear, that's an exaggerated reputation) is another great spot for some convivial public karaoke. It's also one of the more reasonably priced bars around, so you can sit back and enjoy a drink without emptying your bank account. Once you've built up sufficient liquid courage, you can try out Boo Bar's state-of-the-art karaoke system, which has a diverse selection of tunes for you to choose from.

Read more
