Shake Shack
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack to launch limited-time white truffle menu

Feast on white truffles without forking out

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
This November, Shake Shack is taking their popular seasonal truffle menu to the next level by using white truffles. The limited-time menu will feature the coveted ingredient in a rich truffle-oil infused sauce, which is sure to be packed with flavour. 

As a follow-up to Shake Shack’s popular black truffle burger from previous years, the new white truffle burger ($78/single, $101/double) will consist of all-natural Angus beef patties topped with melted Emmental cheese, a rich white truffle sauce, and crispy onions; all sandwiched between fluffy potato buns.

Shake Shack
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Vegetarian customers can also opt for the white truffle ‘shroom burger ($84), which has a deep-fried portobello mushroom stuffed with muenster and cheddar cheese on top of shredded lettuce also covered in the white truffle sauce. Add onto your meal by opting for a side of crinkle-cut fries ($50), topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and white truffle sauce.

The indulgent winter treats will be available at all Shake Shack locations across Hong Kong and on the mobile ordering platform from November 14 until January 14. 

