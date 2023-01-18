Sham Shui Po's iconic fabric market is closing at end of January

Established in 1978, the Yen Chow Street Temporary Hawker Bazaar – known locally as Pang Jai (a small market built with a tin roof) – is home to dozens of stalls that sell all kinds of fabric, from cotton to denim to lace. The bazaar can often feel like a maze for first-time visitors as towering stacks of fabric line each lane.

Now after more than 40 years, the iconic fabric market will officially close on January 31 to make way for public housing. Among the 50 or so stalls, some will relocate to the Tung Chau Street Temporary Market, while others have decided to close down their business for good.

Pang Jai is an irreplaceable part of Hong Kong’s history, and we’ll be sad to see it go. Pay a visit before the end of this month to see this local landmark yourself, get your hands on some fabric, or even get chatting with the vendors to find out more about the stories of Pang Jai.

