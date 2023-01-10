Hong Kong
Photograph: Cara Hung

Sogo set to close its Tsim Sha Tsui location this March

The Japanese department store bids farewell to its Kowloon branch that’s been operating since 2005

Cara Hung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Cherry Chan
After 18 years of operations, Japanese department store Sogo has announced that they will be officially closing the doors of their Tsim Sha Tsui branch! 

Photograph: Cara Hung

As a thank you to all their customers over the years, Sogo is currently holding a closing super sale, where customers can find discounts on items likeclothing, cosmetics, electronic appliances, food products, and other home essentials.

Sogo tst
Photograph: Cara Hung

Sogo's TST branch will be closing on March 12 – but it’s not all bad news, as the Tsim Sha Tsui branch will be relocating to Kai Tak, with plans to start trial operations by the end of the year. Find more details about Sogo’s closing sale on their website.

