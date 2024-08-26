BBlack Sheep Restaurants is returning with a mini edition of its popular Black Series discounts from now until September 1. During the promotional period, Hongkongers can catch all-new and signature dishes at unbeatable prices from the restaurant group.



For refined French cuisine, diners can look towards Belon’s dinner menu (from $1,088) with creations like tai seabream with hime kabu and green curry veloute, smoked Pekin duck with sugarcane and sakura, and bonito with tomato and shiso. Customers at New Punjab Club (lunch from $328; dinner from $588) can delight in dishes such as cobia goujons with green pea chutney, tandoori spiced goat, or the all-new malai tikka made with three yellow chicken.

Grab your gang to split sharing portions of hearty dishes at venues like Fukuro (dinner from $288), Artemis & Apollo (lunch from $148; dinner from $298), and Rajasthan Rifles (lunch from $198; dinner from $288). For casual dining, head to Motorino (lunch from $138; dinner from $228) to enjoy their set menu with an antipasti and pizza of your choice followed by a portion of tiramisu at its Soho and Wan Chai locations. Additionally, Taqueria Super Macho’s (lunch from $168; dinner from $208) small plates and irresistible tacos are sure to please.

Customers can also catch all-day offers like bánh mi with a side and drink at Le Petit Saigon for only $98, or selected wines and cocktails for $58 per glass. In need of a sugary pick-me-up? Butter will be releasing limited-edition sweet treats such as slices of coconut chiffon cake at its Staunton Street and K11 Musea locations, and chocolate cookies with M&M’s and caramel chocolate chips from their Pacific Place cookie truck. Finally, Gelato Messina will offer a third scoop on the house for all customers who order two scoops of their gelato.

Find more details about the dining promotions and book your tables on Black Series’ website.

