Smith & Sinclair
Photograph: Courtesy Smith & Sinclair

Smith & Sinclair releases its first Hong Kong edition cocktail gummy box

Grab these boozy treats in Hong Kong-inspired sleeve

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

If you're looking for boozy treats for yourself or to give to your friends, check out the latest release from Smith & Sinclair, who are now presenting boxes of their cocktail gummies with a Hong Kong flare. Inspired by the iconic Central MTR Station wall, the new Smith & Sinclair box features the red brick wall design with Hong Kong lettering. 

Smith & Sinclair
Photograph: Courtesy Smith & Sinclair

Unlike The London Edit, where you can only get 10 select flavours, including cherry and hibiscus bramble, gin and tonic with lemon sugar, and raspberry collins, the Hong Kong edition allows you to choose from any of the brand's nine set of themed flavours, including The London Edit, Gin Obsessed, Let's Celebrate, Summer Lovin, Whiskey Club, Tequila Time gummies set. Each pack contains 10 individually-wrapped vegan gummies with five percent ABV of alcohol. 

Smith & Sinclair
Photograph: Courtesy Smith & Sinclair
Smith & Sinclair
Photograph: Courtesy Smith & Sinclair

Whether you love whisky, gin, or a variety of fruity and fizzy cocktails, grab these drunken edibles to satisfy your sweet tooth. Priced at $250 per box, the Hong Kong edition is now available at hk.smithandsinclair.com online shop. 

