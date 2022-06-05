What's hitting the shelves? New beverage launches in Hong Kong

Summer is in full swing, and the sultry heat is making us thirsty. Good thing there are fresh new drink releases to quench that thirst. Global brands and homegrown companies have launched several beverages that locals can partake of. From low-ABV bubblies to hardcore whisky and cute crafted sodas, here's a list of what's new in the drinking scene. These tasty treats are a great way to usher in the summer season.

RECOMMENDED: Want to head out for drinks instead? Get refreshing summer drinks from the best bars in the city.