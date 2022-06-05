Hong Kong
Chako
Photograph: Courtesy Chako

What's hitting the shelves? New beverage launches in Hong Kong

Quench your thirst with these fresh releases

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Summer is in full swing, and the sultry heat is making us thirsty. Good thing there are fresh new drink releases to quench that thirst. Global brands and homegrown companies have launched several beverages that locals can partake of. From low-ABV bubblies to hardcore whisky and cute crafted sodas, here's a list of what's new in the drinking scene. These tasty treats are a great way to usher in the summer season. 

RECOMMENDED: Want to head out for drinks instead? Get refreshing summer drinks from the best bars in the city

Ardbeg Ardcore
Photograph: Courtesy Ardbeg

Ardbeg Ardcore

Ardbeg celebrates their latest punk rock, limited edition release, Ardcore, with festivities around the world. The release coincides with Ardbeg Day, held annually on the last Saturday of Islay's Festival of Music and Malt (Fèis Ìle). The devilishly delicious Ardcore, which is 46 percent ABV, is made with roasted black malt and draws inspiration from "Punk Ellen'," Port Ellen's supposed nickname. With spicy and savoury aromas of charcoal and sweet smoke, an explosion of rich and smoky notes of dark chocolate and smoked lime amped up by aniseed and malty biscuit on the palate, and a long sweet and smoky finish, Ardcore is a bold whisky for the bold whisky drinker. 

Join the festivities with Ardbeg Embassies in the city, offering whisky flights and promotions until July 31 (while stocks last). Catch Ardcore Tastings with their brand ambassador at Tiffany's New York Bar on June 11 (3pm-5pm), Bar Butler on June 16 (7pm-10pm), and Stockton on June 23 (7pm-10pm). 

Price: Ardbeg Ardcore ($1380)
Where to buy: available (while supplies last) at Hong Kong liquor stores, including Hong Kong Liquor Store, The Whisky Circle, and Wai Shing Wine & Spirits

Magic of Chablis and Music  
Photograph: Courtesy Chablis

Magic of Chablis and Music  

Music is a great accompaniment for drinks, and vice versa. On that note, the French wine region of Chablis has launched a series of Spotify playlists for the month called Magic of Chablis and Music to celebrate International Chardonnay Day last May 26 and International Music Day on June 21. A perfect summer pairing, wine lovers can sip their favourite Chardonnay while listening to a playlist curated with the help of Hong Kong wine and music critic Ronny Lau that will enhance their wine-drinking experience. Recommended wine and music pairings include sipping on crisp Domaine Gerard Tremblay, Petit Chablis 2020 and playing Carla Bruni's Little French Song; light spicy Domaine Fourrey, Chablis Premier Cru Côte de Lechet 2020 together with upbeat songs of faster tempo link In a Tree by Pricilla Ahn; and pairing the rich and luscious Simonnet Febvre Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos 2018 and Joanna Wang's cover of the golden classic, You're Breaking My Heart.

Visit chablis-wines.com to discover more about Chablis wines. 

Carbon Brews We Gotcha!
Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews

Carbon Brews We Gotcha!

Carbon Brews has brewed We Gotcha, a special West Coast IPA, to celebrate their taproom opening on Wyndham Street. The employee-driven brewery has dedicated this celebration brew and is sharing it with the rest of the thirsty public. Carbon Brews' We Gotcha has delicate floral notes with melon, citrus, grapefruit, and a touch of pine on the palate with a refreshingly bitter finish. We Gotcha! comes in 330ml cans and has a 6.2 percent ABV. 

Price: $38 
Where to buy: hkbrewcraft.com 

Chako
Photograph: Courtesy Chako

Chako

The world of ready-to-drink cocktails is about to get shook by the team-up of world-class mixologist Antonio Lai and Hong Kong award-winning mixologist Alex Ko. Together, they've come up with Chako, a bar-quality, ready-to-drink sparkling tea cocktail. Made with self-brewed tea paired with premium spirits and select fruit extracts, carbonated for a delightfully bubbly tang, Chako is a low-sugar cocktail served in a can for sustainability and portability. And at seven percent ABV, it's a great alternative to strong beer. The three flavours include the lively Peach & Ginger Oolong, a vodka-based cocktail that balances the sweetness of peach and the floral taste of oolong tea with an underlying spiciness from ginger; the delicate gin-based Apple & Elderflower White Tea, which blends the gentle herbal flavour of white tea with crisp apple and fragrant elderflower blossom; and tropical gin-based Mango & Blood Orange Tie Guan Yin, which features the aromatic Tie Guan Yin mixed with the fruitiness and gentle tartness of mango and blood oranges. Chako's cans are manufactured locally in their own factory under the canned cocktail brand Can-To-Cans. 

Price: $38 per can 
Where to buy: cantocans.com with more locations coming soon; enjoy their launch promo of 10 percent off and free local delivery) 

Chandon Garden Spritz
Photograph: Courtesy Chandon

Chandon Garden Spritz

Chandon's summer release, Garden Spritz, is perfect for sunny days and enjoying life with friends and loved ones. This expression combines Chandon's sparkling wine and orange bitters which is designed to be served over ice with a slice of orange and a sprig of rosemary. Chandon's winemaking team spent over four years perfecting the blend of locally-sourced naval and blood oranges with orange peels and natural herbs and spices to create a truly spritz experience. Garden Spritz has a natural orange hue and is artfully crafted with no artificial flavours and colours.

Price: $158
Where to buy: hkliquorstore.com

Only Vodka Soda Guava Hibiscus
Photograph: Courtesy Only Vodka

Only Vodka Soda Guava Hibiscus

Pioneering ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brand, Only Vodka Soda launched their third flavour, Guava Hibiscus, which combines lush guava with a touch of hibiscus. Like Only Vodka Soda's two existing citrus-based flavours – zesty Tahitian Lime and exotic Yuzu Ginger - Guava Hibiscus contains zero sugar, carbs, or artificial flavours and only has 4.5 percent ABV and only 80 calories. All the drinks are also gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly. To celebrate Pride Month, Only Vodka is donating five percent of all Guava Hibiscus sales to the non-profit LGBT+ organization Pink Alliance

Price: $30 per can 
Where to buy: drinkonly.co (with free next-day deliver) and other Hong Kong retailer

Mindful Sparks
Photograph: Courtesy Mindful Sparks

Mindful Sparks

Lovers of the ultra-popular, ultra-cute Japanese brand Sanrio can rejoice. Mindful Sparks has collaborated with Sanrio on a limited-edition range of craft sodas featuring iconic Sanrio characters. The sodas are zero-alcohol, so the whole family can enjoy flavours like the popular Cinnamoroll (Sparking Pear Lime Cinnamon), My Melody (Sparking White Peach and Earl Grey), Little Twin Stars (Sparkling Rose and Butterfly Pea Flower), and Kuromi (Sparkling Passion Fruit Green Tea). The augmented reality labels bring the characters to life, making the drinking experience a multi-sensory experience and the bottles collectable. The limited-edition beverages are available at select retailers in individual 250ml bottles or as a four-pack, which includes all the character concepts. 

Price: $30-$35
Where to buy: purchase from these locations

