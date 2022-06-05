What's hitting the shelves? New beverage launches in Hong Kong

Ardbeg Ardcore
Ardbeg celebrates their latest punk rock, limited edition release, Ardcore, with festivities around the world. The release coincides with Ardbeg Day, held annually on the last Saturday of Islay's Festival of Music and Malt (Fèis Ìle). The devilishly delicious Ardcore, which is 46 percent ABV, is made with roasted black malt and draws inspiration from "Punk Ellen'," Port Ellen's supposed nickname. With spicy and savoury aromas of charcoal and sweet smoke, an explosion of rich and smoky notes of dark chocolate and smoked lime amped up by aniseed and malty biscuit on the palate, and a long sweet and smoky finish, Ardcore is a bold whisky for the bold whisky drinker.
Join the festivities with Ardbeg Embassies in the city, offering whisky flights and promotions until July 31 (while stocks last). Catch Ardcore Tastings with their brand ambassador at Tiffany's New York Bar on June 11 (3pm-5pm), Bar Butler on June 16 (7pm-10pm), and Stockton on June 23 (7pm-10pm).
Price: Ardbeg Ardcore ($1380)
Where to buy: available (while supplies last) at Hong Kong liquor stores, including Hong Kong Liquor Store, The Whisky Circle, and Wai Shing Wine & Spirits.