The best Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day staycation deals in Hong Kong
Treat yourself and your significant other to a well-deserved break in one of these hotels in the city
This year, we will be celebrating Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day simultaneously, which makes it the perfect time to celebrate and share memorable experiences with our loved ones. Whether you're looking for a romantic city getaway or a prosperous staycation with your family, Hong Kong hotels have prepared various staycation deals for your celebrations.
Read below for a roundup of the best staycations to book in 852 this season.
Pump Up the Eats at W Hong Kong
W Hong Kong treats its guests to a gastronomic journey to welcome the new year. Pump Up the Eats XOXO edition package includes one-night accommodation, breakfast for two, three-course set lunch or afternoon tea set for two at Woobar, a choice of a special CNY set menu for two from Sing Yin Cantonese Dining or Valentine's Day in-room dinner set, and a $500 spa gift voucher. For an additional $488, you can also get a delightful pampering treat with the hotel's in-room Bathe Away in Bliss bath ritual.
Price starts at $2,600. Available now until February 15, 2021.
Detox or retox at K11 Artus
Serviced residence K11 Artus is kicking off Year of the Ox with two staycation offers curated for two kinds of nourishments – detoxing or retoxing. People focusing on health and fitness to usher in the new year can take advantage of the hotel's Detox in Bliss package that includes in-room yoga amenities and a three-course healthy set lunch with a detox drink, served at The Commune. Those looking to make the most out of 2021 by indulging can opt for the Retox in Luxury package that features a private 30-minute mixology session with K11 Artus's head mixologist, Slamet Haryadi, where guests can enjoy a selected cocktail paired with two canapés. Both the Detox in Bliss and Retox in Luxury packages include a one night stay in a harbour-facing or city view residence for two people, a residence art tour where guests can discover Ming and Qing Dynasties art pieces, breakfast at The Commune, and a complimentary $200 K11 Musea e-voucher.
Detox in Bliss starts at $4300 per night while Retox in Luxury is available at $5000. Available now until April 30.
Club escape package at Mandarin Oriental
Mandarin Oriental offers guests to celebrate the auspicious festivities with luxurious accommodation and a gourmet dining treat at newly renovated Michelin-starred Man Wah where guests can enjoy Victoria Harbour's panoramic views. The Club Escape Package also includes two complimentary Chuhai cocktails at the newly opened Japanese Izakaya The Aubrey.
Price starts at $5,880 per night. Available from February 1 to June 30.
Reconnect for CNY or VDay at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour
Welcome Year of the Ox from any of Hyatt Centric's 665 guest rooms offering magnificent panoramic harbour views. The hotel's Chinese New Year 'Centric ReConnect' staycation package offers a one-night accommodation, breakfast buffet and a farm-to-table lunch or dinner buffet at The Farmhouse, or an option of dining at Cruise Restaurant and Bar.
For Valentine's Day, couples can book the Spicy Love Room staycation package complete with a stay at the hotel's King bedroom, and an early dinner date at Cruise Restaurant and Bar featuring a special Valentine's Day sharing menu. For an additional $500 fee, the hotel can spruce up the room with balloons, a bottle of sparkling wine, and an artisanal cake from The Farmhouse Deli.
Centric ReConnect starts at $980; Spicy Love Room Package starts at $1,880. Available from February 5 to 15.
Lockdown romance at Eaton HK
Spend a romantic night at Eaton HK with the hotel's specially curated stay this season of love. Accommodations come with a complimentary bottle of rosé wine, homemade premium rum chocolates, and a bottle of massage oil to spark up the sensual mood. The package also includes an activity where the guests can share an experience creating origami.
But if you're veering away from all the lovey-dovey themes and would just like a great R&R stay, opt for the hotel's anti-Valentine's Day package that includes breakfast buffet for two at The Astor, and a burger and beer treat in the afternoon. Guests can order a choice of classic premium Angus beef, a spicy chicken or an Impossible burger from Flower Years, as well as two bottles of craft beer. After dinner, come back to the room and enjoy the additional four beer bottle-pack available by the minibar.
Romantic Staycation package starts at $999; Eaton BNB (Burger and Beer) Package starts at $888. Available from February 1 to March 15.
Sky-high accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton
For sky-high views and luxury accommodations, treat your partner with The Ritz-Carlton's 520 I Love You staycation package that includes one-night accommodation in a deluxe room (amenable for a room upgrade to deluxe Victoria Harbour room), complete with complimentary heart-shaped dessert, a bottle of Ritz Champagne, flower bouquet, a bath ritual treat, daily breakfast at The Lounge & Bar, and a 20 percent discount for The Ritz-Carlton Spa. As a special treat for Valentine's Day, the first 10 confirmed two-night stays can enjoy a complimentary photoshoot by a professional photographer.
If you're looking to spend quality time with the fam-bam, book the hotel's Bring It Ox Chinese New Year staycation package that includes themed amenities, a bottle of Champagne, a five-course Chinese New Year dinner for two guests at The Lounge & Bar, and more. Opt for two or more nights and enjoy a complimentary room upgrade, a complimentary afternoon tea for two, and a special picnic basket for two to be served in the guestroom.
520 I Love You staycation package starts at $3,120; Bring It Ox staycation starts at $3,588. Available from February 11 to 15.
Lovecation at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong
Enjoy Valentine's Day in Renaissance's premium harbour view room overlooking a 180-degree view of Victoria harbour. Their Valentine's Day package includes a breakfast buffet for two at Café Renaissance, and a four-course Valentine's Day in-room set dinner for two from Mirage Bar and Restaurant complete with two glasses of Joseph Brut sparkling wine.
Price starts at 1,888. Available from February 12 to 14.
A glimpse of London at The Langham
Romantic, out of the country getaways have been put on hold for quite some time now, so The Langham is giving you a London getaway treat right here in the city. The hotel prepared two designated British theme rooms – A Trip to London Parks and Pink Afternoon Tea Room – for a British staycation treat that doesn't require a visa. Enjoy a stay at the superior courtyard view room (complimentary upgrade to a deluxe room), breakfast buffet for two, a 30-minute self-service photo session for two at the two British theme rooms, plus extra $800 dining credits.
Priced starts at $1,148. Available until March 31.
CNY staycation at Four Seasons
Four Seasons wants you to welcome the New Year with a 30 percent off on your staycation. For a minimum stay of two nights, enjoy your discounted stay complete with all the hotel's luxurious amenities, a $500 hotel credit, and daily buffet breakfast for two adults. The first 100 bookings will receive a special gift from Qeelin jewellery.
Rates vary depending on the preferred room. Available until February 15.
Romantic getaway at The Upper House
Enjoy your well-deserved romantic stay with your significant other at The Upper House complete with bubbly and chocolate-dipped strawberries. The hotel's Romantic Getaway package includes a daily set breakfast for two, a three-course dinner at The Continental or $1,000 in-room dining credit, complimentary Maxi Bar that includes a Champagne bottle, and complimentary chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Price starts at $4,100. Available until February 21.
