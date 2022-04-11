Children are escorted from school in Hong Kong on January 11, 2022, as the city announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools.

According to the government, the reopening of schools will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the city. Based on the phased plan, primary schools are scheduled to resume half-day in-person classes on April 19, and secondary schools will restart for half-day in-person classes on May 3. Kindergartens will partially continue in-person classes in phases starting May 3.

Speaking at her daily Covid-19 briefing on Monday, chief executive Carrie Lam states that school staff and students still have to take protective measures when in-person classes return, including daily rapid antigen tests for students. Unvaccinated students will not be allowed to join non-academic activities at school. School staff will be required to get their third Covid-19 vaccination starting May 31 after getting the first two doses by April 21.

The government will provide 10 million rapid test kits for schools to facilitate the daily tests. Those who test negative can enter school premises, and positive cases must be reported to the Centre for Health Protection. Schools are required to report daily test results to the government.

According to the government, the Centre for Health Protection will observe Covid outbreaks once schools reopen and announce class suspension on a case by case basis. Schools will not be suspended if any students are declared a close contact with infected patients.



