Swatch, Blancpain, Ocean of Storms
Photograph: Courtesy Swatch

Swatch and Blancpain add new watch to its Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection

The new Ocean of Storms is inspired by the Black Moon

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Just a little over four months after Swatch and Blancpain released their Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection, the two brands are introducing a new timepiece into the collection – the Ocean of Storms. Inspired by the new moon, also known as the Black Moon, the new watch comes in a sleek black colour design that references a lunar mare (the biggest one, in fact) located on the moon.

Swatch, Blancpain, Ocean of Storms
Photograph: Courtesy Swatch

Just like the other five pieces in the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection, Ocean of Storms is made of bioceramic – a Swatch-patented material made with two-thirds ceramic and one-third bio-sourced material derived from castor oil – and features nato straps made from recycled fishing nets.

Swatch, Blancpain, Ocean of Storms
Photograph: Courtesy Swatch

The watch is also water resistant down to 91 metres and is powered by the Swatch mechanical movement, SISTEM51, which boasts a 90-hour power reserve and anti-magnetic properties. On the back of the watch, you'll also discover a digital print of its very own Okenia Luna nudibranch, inspirational inscriptions, and a zoomed-in image of the Ocean of Storms on the oscillating weight.

Ocean of Storms is available worldwide from January 11, at selected Swatch stores. Purchases are limited to one watch per person, per store, and per day. For more information, visit swatch.com/en-hk.

