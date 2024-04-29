Michelin-recommended Taiwanese gua bao specialist Both Street to close this May

Get your hands on their piping hot buns while you still can

Hong Kong is no stranger to having great affordable bites such as Yuen Long-based street food stall Both Street. This humble store specialises in Taiwanese-style gua bao, or stuffed buns, and consistently attracts a steady crowd that would venture out into the sticks for a taste of their soul-warming buns. Both Street first opened in 2021 and was appointed a Michelin Bib Gourmand after opening for less than a year, and even crossed the harbour to open a vendor counter in Central’s dynamic food hall, BaseHall 02, before shutting down in November 2023.



Photograph: Joshua Lin

Unfortunately, the restaurant announced on April 27 through their Instagram that it will be suspending all store operations from May 5 onwards. According to the post, Both Street will continue to sell their products online, where customers can place orders for the restaurant’s gua bao sets by messaging Both Street’s account on Instagram. Be sure to visit the street food stall before it’s too late, or venture to West Kowloon from May 3 to 5 to check out the Coca-Cola Foodmarks Food Fest, where Both Street will be selling their signature stuffed buns!



