potion house cropped
Photograph: Courtesy Potion House

Taiwanese jelly-based bubble tea store Potion House opens in Wan Chai

Sip on a variety of unique drinks at this new spot in town

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Potion House
Potion House, located in the heart of Wan Chai, is the newest addition to Hong Kong’s bubble tea scene. Unlike other bubble tea stores, Potion House specialises in using ‘cha dong’ – jelly infused with milk, tea, or coffee – to intensify the flavour and add a satisfying chewy texture to their Taiwanese drinks.

potion house
Photograph: Courtesy Potion House

Currently, the store offers six signature jellies on their menu with flavours like peach-infused black tea, jasmine green tea, soybean milk, apricot kernel, grass, and coffee. Each of these jellies can be included as an add-in ingredient to Potion House’s drinks to create a unique beverage unlike any other.

potion house
Photograph: Courtesy Potion House

This bubble tea store offers a wide range of drinks that will appeal to all taste buds. Their signatures include milk tea made with high quality black tea leaves and paired with their peach-infused black tea jelly for a contrasting fruity flavour and the rich and creamy magnolia green tea topped with cream cheese foam. Other options on the menu include refreshing Jin Xuan alpine tea combined with dried candied apples and honey, or brown sugar coffee latte – a contemporary take on a Taiwanese classic that results in a caramel finish.

Visit Potion House now at G/F, Tai Wong Street East, Wan Chai.

