Taste French recipes from pioneering restaurant group Septime at Preface Coffee & Wine

With the vision of connecting technology communities globally, educational technology company Preface's flagship concept store, Preface Coffee & Wine is a sleek, multi-storey space that focuses on coffee and wine along with a vigorous food program.

Aubergine bouillabaisse | Photograph: Courtesy Preface Coffee & Wine

Since October 2022, Kinson Tsui, head chef of Preface Coffee & Wine, has been offering a unique dining experience with the launch of their Cookbook Menu series. During this initiative, they will be featuring selected dishes from the cookbooks of influential chefs and restaurants from around the world. The project reflects Preface's ethos of continuous learning by showcasing modified cooking techniques and substituting locally unavailable ingredients; while enhancing the chefs' understanding of significant cookery perspectives and execution variables to deliver honest interpretations of recipes.

Bluefin tuna with mushroom reduction and lovage oil | Photograph: Courtesy Preface Coffee & Wine

From December to January, guests will be able to taste recipes from the cookbook Septime, La Cave, Clamato, D'une Île, the book that celebrates the decade-long success of the Septime restaurant group, founded by chef Bertrand Grébaut and restaurateur Théophile Pourriat in Paris. Preface's limited-time menu aims to express a reinterpreted delivery of the 'bistronomy' cuisine that restaurants Septime and Clamato have created in the past decade.

Selection of traditional terroir-driven wines | Photograph: Courtesy Preface Coffee & Wine

Following the culture of 'bistronomy,' Preface focuses on minimal intervention and traditional terroir-driven wines whose producers are equally passionate about expressing quality viticulture and precise vinification. Expect rising stars and cult producers from Champagne, Burgundy, Rhône, Piedmont, Burgenland, Valais, Rheingau, and Rheinhessen.

Pork chop with sauce charcutière | Photograph: Courtesy Preface Coffee & Wine

Priced at $500 per head, the special menu begins with an aubergine bouillabaisse before moving onto petit pois à la Française with egg yolk, trout roe, lettuce and black pig ham. Following that, diners will enjoy a portion of bluefin tuna with mushroom reduction and lovage oil as a fish entree, then pork chop with sauce charcutière. Guests will complete the menu by savouring a three-seed mousseline with Savagnin caramel with nougatine and puffed buckwheat.

Three-seed mousseline with Savagnin caramel, nougatine and puffed buckwheat | Photograph: Courtesy Preface Coffee & Wine

Preface Coffee & Wine’s Cookbook Menu will be available every Thursday to Saturday from December 2022 to January 2023, 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Time Out Hong Kong readers will be able to enjoy free corkage during their meal. Click here to make your reservations.

