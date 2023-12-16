Temple Street night market: Hong Kong's revamped attraction officially kicks off

The newly revamped Temple Street night market is officially open! As part of the government's Night Vibes campaign to boost its night-time economy, the famous market attraction on Temple Street has been transformed into a multicultural food market to showcase the rich diversity of cultures in Hong Kong. Stretching from Jordan Road to Nanking Street, the market spans approximately 100 metres and takes inspiration from Taiwan's Shilin Night Market to offer a wide array of delicacies.

What to eat at Temple Street night market

There are currently 22 specialty food stalls and 10 mobile snack stalls along the Temple Street market, serving up a variety of Hong Kong-style snacks, such as curry fish balls, siu mai, fish maw soup, dim sum, snake soup, and more. There are also Southeast Asian bites, including pepper buns, spicy skewers, Turkish lamb, and Pakistani cuisine. As for those looking for a touch of nostalgia, there are also various childhood snacks like put chai ko (steamed rice pudding), tong chung being (traditional candy and coconut wrap), Ding Ding candy, dragon beard candy, and 'aeroplane olives' (marinated olives).

Things to do at Temple Street night market

In addition to the food at Temple Street night market, there are also other new attractions adorning the street. Iconic symbols and elements that represent Temple Street, such as mahjong, spicy crabs, and pawn shop signs, are dotted all over. These include illuminated art installations, vibrant artworks, and eye-catching wall projections at night.

Temple Street night market extends to Yung Shue Tau

To align with the night market, Tin Hau Temple at Yung Shue Tau is also extending its opening hours on Saturdays to 10pm, with plans to expand the scope of the night market to Yung Shue Tau Park with decorations and festive photo spots to attract more visitors.

Temple Street night market open hours and location

The food stalls of the night market are located between Jordan Road and Nanking Street, and will operate from 2pm to 11pm daily for a duration of six months.

