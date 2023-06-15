Hong Kong
The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

The Baker & The Bottleman is now a fully operational restaurant

Head to Lee Tung Avenue to indulge in their all-new á la carte menu with European flavours for dinner

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Simon Rogan's bakery and wine bar has recently expanded to become a fully operational restaurant, serving dinner from 6pm onwards. The two-floor venue initially opened as a bakery, where guests could grab a coffee and artisanal pastries to go, before eventually welcoming guests upstairs at The Bottleman where patrons can enjoy wine and bar snacks. Although their kitchen whipped up delicious bar pairings for their excellent wine collection, their dish menu was limited and had fewer dining tables.

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

Now, you can sip on natural and biodynamic wines and pair them with hearty dishes from the à la carte menu, created by executive chef Oli Marlow together with restaurant head chef Ollie Eisendhardt and bakery head chef Benjamin Lee. The refreshed menu at The Baker & The Bottleman reflects the ethos of the Simon Rogan restaurant group, where seasonality and sustainability are at the forefront. Independent growers and small-scale producers will be put in the spotlight.

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

Guests have the option to enjoy a three-course set menu priced at $380 or choose from the à la carte menu that features the bakery's signature breadbasket ($30) and other small plates such as beef tartare ($180) and grilled cuttlefish ($150). For those looking for filling main dishes that are great for sharing, the half-dry-aged duck ($210) is highly recommended. It is served with confit duck leg ragout, roasted parsnips, and duck jus. Other big plates include the Iberico pork chop ($360) served with braised cabbage and pork jus, and the fish burger ($130) made with cod in beer batter.

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

To finish off the meal, patrons can indulge in the bakery's signature desserts, such as the crème brûlée ($100) and apple tarte tatin ($100) served with soft-serve vanilla.

The Lee Tung Avenue restaurant will be operational every Tuesday to Saturday for dinner, 6pm until closing. Reserve via thebakerandthebottleman.hk.

