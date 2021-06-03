Hong Kong
Timeout

McDonald’s BTS
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald’s

The BTS McDonald’s meal is finally available in Hong Kong

The wait is over

By
Jenny Leung
This is it. The moment all ‘Army’ fans have been waiting for – The BTS Meal is here! Earlier in April, McDonald's posted on their Instagram to tease fans with the launch; and now, starting June 3, Hong Kong’s K-pop fans and fast food junkies can finally dig into this special meal collaboration.

The BTS Meal includes the boy band’s favourite McDonald's treats – nine Chicken McNuggets, two brand new Korean-style dipping sauces (sweet chilli and cajun), medium fries, and a medium Coke. What’s more, the meal will also come in a special purple packaging, which is BTS’s fandom colour, covered in the boy band’s logo.

McDonald’s BTS meal

From June 3 to 6, 11am to midnight, discounts and e-coupons will be available on the McDonald’s mobile app. Get a $3 e-coupon discount  or receive 10 percent off the entire bill (minimum spending of $30) when using the mobile app to place an order and pay through PayMe. Fans can also check out BTS behind-the-scenes clips, photos, and e-flash cards every week (June 3, 7, 14, and 21) through the mobile app.

Download the McDonald's mobile app via Apple and Google Play

