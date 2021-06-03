The BTS McDonald’s meal is finally available in Hong Kong

This is it. The moment all ‘Army’ fans have been waiting for – The BTS Meal is here! Earlier in April, McDonald's posted on their Instagram to tease fans with the launch; and now, starting June 3, Hong Kong’s K-pop fans and fast food junkies can finally dig into this special meal collaboration.

The BTS Meal includes the boy band’s favourite McDonald's treats – nine Chicken McNuggets, two brand new Korean-style dipping sauces (sweet chilli and cajun), medium fries, and a medium Coke. What’s more, the meal will also come in a special purple packaging, which is BTS’s fandom colour, covered in the boy band’s logo.

McDonald’s BTS meal

From June 3 to 6, 11am to midnight, discounts and e-coupons will be available on the McDonald’s mobile app. Get a $3 e-coupon discount or receive 10 percent off the entire bill (minimum spending of $30) when using the mobile app to place an order and pay through PayMe. Fans can also check out BTS behind-the-scenes clips, photos, and e-flash cards every week (June 3, 7, 14, and 21) through the mobile app.

