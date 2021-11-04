The M+ museum opens to the public on November 12

Updated on November 4: There's only one week to go until the M+ art museum opens on November 12! Since entry to M+ is free for all during the first 12 months, it is highly recommended that visitors register in advance and secure their entry to the museum. Starting 10am on Friday, November 5, art lovers can head to the M+ website, West Kowloon website or use the West Kowloon Cultural District mobile app to make a reservation to visit during a specific timeslot between November 12 to 28. Online registration for free programmes at the museum will also be available via the same platforms.

Photograph: Courtesy Herzog & de Meuron/Kevin Mak

Located within the West Kowloon Cultural District, the 65,000sq m venue is designed by renowned Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron – the brilliant minds behind famous structures such as the Beijing National Stadium (aka the Bird's Nest) and Prada's flagship store in Tokyo – in partnership with architecture firms TFP Farrells and Arup.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Clad with a large LED system on its harbour-facing facade to display collections, special commissions, and other museum-related content, the waterfront museum is a striking addition to the city’s skyline. Inside, the building features 17,000sq m of exhibition space across 33 galleries, and houses various facilities and public spaces, including a rooftop garden, research centre, multimedia library, restaurants, cinemas, and the Found Space, which caters to major installations.

To celebrate the occasion, the museum will open with six thematic exhibitions, including the Hong Kong: Here and Beyond exhibition, which captures the city’s cultural transformation from the 1960s to the present day. Ahead of the museum's grand opening, we got a chance to tour around the museum and exhibition with curator Tina Pang. Check out our sneak peek Inside Out video above!

Other exhibitions and installations will cover themes of architecture and design, post-war art, and conceptual art inside the east, south, and west galleries. Click here for more information about upcoming exhibitions at M+.

Photograph: Courtesy M+ The Other Shop at M+

Photograph: Courtesy Curator Creative Cafe at M+ Curator Creative Cafe at M+

Aside from exhibitions, visitors can also enjoy a programme of live performances, talks, tours, workshops, screenings, and online events for three weekends following the museum opening. Alternatively, head to the Curator Creative Cafe for drinks and nibbles and The Other Shop for a vast selection of art prints, stationery, hand-crafted items by local artists, books, and more.

Photograph: Courtesy Herzog & de Meuron

Photograph: Courtesy Herzog & de Meuron

Admission to the museum will be free of charge for all Hong Kong residents with valid identification for the first twelve months after the museum's opening date. After that, admission fees to the museum will cost $120 for adults and $60 for children between ages seven and 17, seniors aged 60 or above, full-time students, and persons with disabilities. Kids under the age of six will be allowed to enter for free.

