This new hotel booking app gives you red-carpet access to the world’s best hotels

The app is handy for booking luxurious ryokans (traditional Japanese inns) for your next visit to Japan.

The long Easter holiday is coming up. If you’re already planning for your holiday leaves and ticking your next travel bucket list, check out this newly launched hotel booking app now available in Hong Kong. HoteLux initially launched in Singapore in 2021 and has since expanded to Japan and Thailand, and now in our city. It is a members-only based hotel booking app that gives you easy access to over 4,000 global luxury hotels, including The Ritz-Carlton, The St. Regis, Edition Hotels, Waldorf Astoria, Park Hyatt, Andaz, Rosewood, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Raffles, Peninsula Hotels, and more.

Photograph: Courtesy HoteLux

It is a booking app and a mobile travel concierge that allows you to get the best-priced accommodation offers, hotel upgrades, flash sales, and loyalty points that you can apply to your existing hotel loyalty programmes like Marriott Bonvoy, Hiltons Honors, World of Hyatt.

An upgrade to annual HoteLux Elite membership costs US$299 (over HK$2,347) and gets you more perks and benefits, including exclusive promotions, free extra stay, guaranteed room upgrade, and additional hotel credits.

Photograph: Justin Wang Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

If you’re a frequent Japan traveller, HoteLux is a great app to have because it allows you to book luxury Japanese ryokans – traditional Japanese inns that typically feature tatami-matted rooms and communal baths that provide an immersive experience into Japan’s age-old customs and hospitality. The app signed an exclusive partnership agreement with All Japan Ryokan Hotel Association Junior (AJRA), and Nishimuraya Honkan in Kinosaki Onsen, a ryokan with 160 years of history, will become one of the first ryokans available for bookings on the HoteLux app in the early part of the year.

For more information, visit hoteluxapp.com

Recommended stories

Travelling to Hong Kong? Here's what you need to know

13 Incredible historical landmarks to see in Macao

Upcoming concerts and gigs in Hong Kong and Macao

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.