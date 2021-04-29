Three Hong Kong bars make it on Asia's 50 Best Bars inaugural 51 to 100 list

[title]
Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ inaugural 51 to 100 list was revealed today, and it included bars from 22 cities across 12 countries in Asia. Japan leads the list with the most number of bars featuring 14 venues across different cities. Both Singapore and Thailand made the list with six bars each, and South Korea and China contributed five venues on the extended list.
Hong Kong sees Peel Street’s The Shady Acres appearing for the first time on Asia’s 50 Best Bars at 68th on the list. After the departure of industry veteran Agung Prabowo from Asia’s 50 Best Bars mainstay The Old Man Hong Kong (number 1 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2019, and number 2 in 2020), the bar dropped to number 54, which could mean that his new venture Penicillin, which recently got the 2021 Best Sustainable Bar Award, may get a stake at the top 50 list. Italian restaurant 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (ranked 28th in 2020) also dropped off the main list to 65, following the departure of bar manager Devender Sehgal who is now managing the bar at Japanese izakaya, The Aubrey.
For the first time on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, emerging hotspot Sri Lanka also made it with two bars: Botanik Rooftop Bistro & Bar in Colombo at 73rd and Smoke & Bitters in Hiriketiya at 91st. Vietnam, which is also appearing for the first time on the list, nabs three spots with Ne Cocktail Bar in Hanoi at 76th, Summer Experiment in Ho Chi Minh at 77th, and Hybrid in Nha Trang at 96th. Other notable entries came from the Philippines – led by The Back Room at number 51, Oto at number 61, and Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails at number 100 – and two new entries from Indonesia – Wishbone from Semarang at number 74 and A/A Bar at 83.
“The last year has been devastating for hospitality and it is vital that we support as many businesses as possible at part of their recovery,” shares Asia’s 50 Best Bars content editor Mark Sansom. “In a historic first for the Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards programme, the extended ranking is designed to shine the spotlight on more bars than ever before. As guests begin planning their next bar experiences, this extended list will provide double the choice of exceptional, expert-approved drinking destinations for the months and years ahead,” he adds.
Asia’s 50 Best Bars will announce the official 50 list in a virtual ceremony on May 6, 6pm HKT. Catch the digital countdown via The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.
World's 50 Best Bars extended 51-100 list for 2021
51 The Back Room, Manila, Philippines
52 Asia Today, Bangkok, Thailand
53 Thaipioka, Bangkok, Thailand
54 The Old Man, Hong Kong, China
55 Draft Land, Taipei, Taiwan
56 Ishinohana, Tokyo, Japan
57 Bar Landscape, Tokyo, Japan
58 Coley, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
59 Hoots', New Delhi, India
60 Mixology Heritage, Tokyo, Japan
61 Oto, Manila, Philippines
62 Lamp Bar, Nara, Japan
63 Pussyfoot Saloon, Seoul, South Korea
64 Epic, Shanghai, China
65 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong, China
66 Gibson, Singapore
67 Rabbit Hole, Bangkok, Thailand
68 Shady Acres, Hong Kong, China
69 The Bellwood, Tokyo, Japan
70 Employees Only, Singapore
71 Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, Singapore
72 Bar Orchard Ginza, Tokyo, Japan
73 Botanik Rooftop Bistro & Bar, Colombo, Sri Lanka
74 Wishbone, Semarang, Indonesia
75 Live Twice, Singapore
76 Ne Cocktail Bar, Hanoi, Vietnam
77 Summer Experiment, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
78 Pahit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
79 The Other Room, Singapore
80 Bar Rocking Chair, Kyoto, Japan
81 008 Bar, Bangkok, Thailand
82 Junior The Pocket Bar, Singapore
83 A/A Bar, Jakarta, Indonesia
84 Liquid Factory, Tokyo, Japan
85 Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned, Bangkok, Thailand
86 Mixology Bar, Seoul, South Korea
87 Mixology Salon, Tokyo, Japan
88 Tender, Tokyo, Japan
89 Soko, Seoul, South Korea
90 Mu:, Taipei, Taiwan
91 Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka
92 Southside Parlor, Seoul, South Korea
93 Smalls, Bangkok, Thailand
94 Ark Lounge, Aomori, Japan
94 Bar D, Kanagawa, Japan
96 Hybrid, Nha Trang, Vietnam
97 Pine & Co, Seoul, South Korea
98 Memento Mori, Tokyo, Japan
99 Gen Yamamoto, Tokyo, Japan
100 Goa Nights, Macau, China
100 Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails, Manila, Philippines