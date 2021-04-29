Three Hong Kong bars make it on Asia's 50 Best Bars inaugural 51 to 100 list

Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ inaugural 51 to 100 list was revealed today, and it included bars from 22 cities across 12 countries in Asia. Japan leads the list with the most number of bars featuring 14 venues across different cities. Both Singapore and Thailand made the list with six bars each, and South Korea and China contributed five venues on the extended list.

Hong Kong sees Peel Street’s The Shady Acres appearing for the first time on Asia’s 50 Best Bars at 68th on the list. After the departure of industry veteran Agung Prabowo from Asia’s 50 Best Bars mainstay The Old Man Hong Kong (number 1 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2019, and number 2 in 2020), the bar dropped to number 54, which could mean that his new venture Penicillin, which recently got the 2021 Best Sustainable Bar Award, may get a stake at the top 50 list. Italian restaurant 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (ranked 28th in 2020) also dropped off the main list to 65, following the departure of bar manager Devender Sehgal who is now managing the bar at Japanese izakaya, The Aubrey.

For the first time on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, emerging hotspot Sri Lanka also made it with two bars: Botanik Rooftop Bistro & Bar in Colombo at 73rd and Smoke & Bitters in Hiriketiya at 91st. Vietnam, which is also appearing for the first time on the list, nabs three spots with Ne Cocktail Bar in Hanoi at 76th, Summer Experiment in Ho Chi Minh at 77th, and Hybrid in Nha Trang at 96th. Other notable entries came from the Philippines – led by The Back Room at number 51, Oto at number 61, and Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails at number 100 – and two new entries from Indonesia – Wishbone from Semarang at number 74 and A/A Bar at 83.

“The last year has been devastating for hospitality and it is vital that we support as many businesses as possible at part of their recovery,” shares Asia’s 50 Best Bars content editor Mark Sansom. “In a historic first for the Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards programme, the extended ranking is designed to shine the spotlight on more bars than ever before. As guests begin planning their next bar experiences, this extended list will provide double the choice of exceptional, expert-approved drinking destinations for the months and years ahead,” he adds.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars will announce the official 50 list in a virtual ceremony on May 6, 6pm HKT. Catch the digital countdown via The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.

World's 50 Best Bars extended 51-100 list for 2021

51 The Back Room, Manila, Philippines

52 Asia Today, Bangkok, Thailand

53 Thaipioka, Bangkok, Thailand

54 The Old Man, Hong Kong, China

55 Draft Land, Taipei, Taiwan

56 Ishinohana, Tokyo, Japan

57 Bar Landscape, Tokyo, Japan

58 Coley, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

59 Hoots', New Delhi, India

60 Mixology Heritage, Tokyo, Japan

61 Oto, Manila, Philippines

62 Lamp Bar, Nara, Japan

63 Pussyfoot Saloon, Seoul, South Korea

64 Epic, Shanghai, China

65 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong, China

66 Gibson, Singapore

67 Rabbit Hole, Bangkok, Thailand

68 Shady Acres, Hong Kong, China

69 The Bellwood, Tokyo, Japan

70 Employees Only, Singapore

71 Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, Singapore

72 Bar Orchard Ginza, Tokyo, Japan

73 Botanik Rooftop Bistro & Bar, Colombo, Sri Lanka

74 Wishbone, Semarang, Indonesia

75 Live Twice, Singapore

76 Ne Cocktail Bar, Hanoi, Vietnam

77 Summer Experiment, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

78 Pahit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

79 The Other Room, Singapore

80 Bar Rocking Chair, Kyoto, Japan

81 008 Bar, Bangkok, Thailand

82 Junior The Pocket Bar, Singapore

83 A/A Bar, Jakarta, Indonesia

84 Liquid Factory, Tokyo, Japan

85 Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned, Bangkok, Thailand

86 Mixology Bar, Seoul, South Korea

87 Mixology Salon, Tokyo, Japan

88 Tender, Tokyo, Japan

89 Soko, Seoul, South Korea

90 Mu:, Taipei, Taiwan

91 Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka

92 Southside Parlor, Seoul, South Korea

93 Smalls, Bangkok, Thailand

94 Ark Lounge, Aomori, Japan

94 Bar D, Kanagawa, Japan

96 Hybrid, Nha Trang, Vietnam

97 Pine & Co, Seoul, South Korea

98 Memento Mori, Tokyo, Japan

99 Gen Yamamoto, Tokyo, Japan

100 Goa Nights, Macau, China

100 Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails, Manila, Philippines