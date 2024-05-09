The best izakayas in Hong Kong

This cosy hidden izakaya located in Tin Hau offers a wide array of creative Japanese dishes, sushi and sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, and various skewers. Some of our favourites include nodoguro nirigi sushi topped with a sea urchin sauce, which uses slices of slow-cooked nodoguro that are charred over sakura wood; as well as Hokkaido bafun uni-topped shrimp crackers. Ippaiki Sakaya also hosts live music performances every Tuesday, which makes this restaurant a great spot for you and your friends to chill out.
Hong Kong is home to numerous exceptional Japanese restaurants specializing in sushi, yakiniku, and ramen – but there’s just something about izakayas that we love so dearly. Much like their Japanese counterparts, Hong Kong’s izakayas offer a laid-back dining experience where patrons can unwind with friends as they enjoy bar snacks, sip on draught beers (or just drink sake straight from the bottle if it’s been a rough day at the office), and just simply have a good time. Keep reading to find our favourite Japanese dining and drinking dens in Hong Kong!
