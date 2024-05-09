The best izakayas in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is home to numerous exceptional Japanese restaurants specializing in sushi, yakiniku, and ramen – but there’s just something about izakayas that we love so dearly. Much like their Japanese counterparts, Hong Kong’s izakayas offer a laid-back dining experience where patrons can unwind with friends as they enjoy bar snacks, sip on draught beers (or just drink sake straight from the bottle if it’s been a rough day at the office), and just simply have a good time. Keep reading to find our favourite Japanese dining and drinking dens in Hong Kong!



