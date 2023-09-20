Hong Kong
Rosewood Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong KongGrand Harbour View Room

Two Hong Kong hotels made it to the list of World's 50 Best Hotels 2023

The prestigious list features hotels from 35 different destinations across six continents, with Asia claiming four of the top spots

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
50 Best, renowned for unveiling Asia's and the World's top bars and restaurants, announced the inaugural list of The World's 50 Best Hotels during an awards ceremony held at London's Guildhall on September 19. This new list highlights exceptional hotel experiences with the aim of inspiring travellers, hoteliers, and consumers worldwide as they plan their future trips. The debut edition was compiled from the input of 580 anonymous voters, consisting of hoteliers, journalists, and seasoned travellers from nine different regions across the globe, over a two-year polling period. Every hotel was eligible for votes, and voters were simply asked to share their top seven experiences.

Nabbing the number one spot is Italy’s luxury boutique hotel in Lake Como, Passalacqua, followed by Rosewood Hong Kong at number two, one of Hong Kong’s most happening hotels since it opened in 2019 in the surrounding arts and design district at Victoria Dockside. The third spot goes to Bangkok’s Four Seasons Hotel, set on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Hong Kong’s The Upper House, a luxury boutique hotel located in the bustling Admiralty district, sits at number four on the list, followed by Aman Tokyo at number five, a famous hotel situated near the Imperial Gardens in Tokyo.

The Upper House
Photograph: Tatum AnchetaThe Upper House

London is represented by four hotels on the list: Claridge's at number 16, The Connaught at number 22, NoMad London at number 46, and The Savoy at number 47. Additional special awards were also presented during the event. Maldives' Soneva Fushi received The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award, securing the seventh spot on the list. Capella Bangkok was honoured with the Nikka Best New Hotel Award, ranking at number 11. South Africa's Singita Lodges claimed the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, audited by The Sustainable Restaurant Association, and earned the 15th spot on the list.

See the complete list of the World's 50 Best Hotels 2023 

  1. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy
  2. Rosewood Hong Kong
  3. Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok
  4. The Upper House, Hong Kong
  5. Aman Tokyo
  6. La Mamounia, Marrakesh, Morocco
  7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
  8. One & Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  9. Four Seasons Firenze, Italy
  10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
  11. Capella Bangkok (Nikka Best New Hotel Award)
  12. The Calile, Brisbane
  13. Chablé Yucatan, Chocolá, Mexico
  14. Aman Venice
  15. Singita Lodges Kruger National Park (Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award)
  16. Claridge’s, London
  17. Raffles Singapore
  18. Nihi Sumba, Indonesia
  19. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico
  20. La Sirenuse, Positano, Italy
  21. Borgo Egnazia, Savalletri, Italy
  22. The Connaught, London
  23. Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco
  24. Four Seasons Madrid
  25. Aman New York
  26. Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
  27. Rosewood Sao Paolo
  28. Capella Singapore
  29. Le Bristol, Paris
  30. Park Hyatt Kyoto
  31. La Reserve, Paris
  32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
  33. Hotel du Cap Eden Roc, Antibes, France
  34. Cheval Blanc, Paris
  35. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens
  36. Soneva Jani, Maldives
  37. The Newt, Bruton, UK (Best Boutique Hotel Award)
  38. Amangalla, Sri Lanka
  39. Hoshinoya Tokyo
  40. Desa Potato Head, Bali
  41. Eden Rock, St. Barth
  42. The Siam, Bangkok
  43. Badrutt’s Palace, St. Moritz, Switzerland
  44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
  45. Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India
  46. Nomad London
  47. The Savoy, London
  48. Equinox New York
  49. Six Senses Ibiza
  50. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

For more information, visit theworlds50best.com.  

