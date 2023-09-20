Two Hong Kong hotels made it to the list of World's 50 Best Hotels 2023

50 Best, renowned for unveiling Asia's and the World's top bars and restaurants, announced the inaugural list of The World's 50 Best Hotels during an awards ceremony held at London's Guildhall on September 19. This new list highlights exceptional hotel experiences with the aim of inspiring travellers, hoteliers, and consumers worldwide as they plan their future trips. The debut edition was compiled from the input of 580 anonymous voters, consisting of hoteliers, journalists, and seasoned travellers from nine different regions across the globe, over a two-year polling period. Every hotel was eligible for votes, and voters were simply asked to share their top seven experiences.

Nabbing the number one spot is Italy’s luxury boutique hotel in Lake Como, Passalacqua, followed by Rosewood Hong Kong at number two, one of Hong Kong’s most happening hotels since it opened in 2019 in the surrounding arts and design district at Victoria Dockside. The third spot goes to Bangkok’s Four Seasons Hotel, set on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Hong Kong’s The Upper House, a luxury boutique hotel located in the bustling Admiralty district, sits at number four on the list, followed by Aman Tokyo at number five, a famous hotel situated near the Imperial Gardens in Tokyo.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta The Upper House

London is represented by four hotels on the list: Claridge's at number 16, The Connaught at number 22, NoMad London at number 46, and The Savoy at number 47. Additional special awards were also presented during the event. Maldives' Soneva Fushi received The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award, securing the seventh spot on the list. Capella Bangkok was honoured with the Nikka Best New Hotel Award, ranking at number 11. South Africa's Singita Lodges claimed the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, audited by The Sustainable Restaurant Association, and earned the 15th spot on the list.

See the complete list of the World's 50 Best Hotels 2023

Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy Rosewood Hong Kong Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok The Upper House, Hong Kong Aman Tokyo La Mamounia, Marrakesh, Morocco Soneva Fushi, Maldives One & Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Four Seasons Firenze, Italy Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Capella Bangkok (Nikka Best New Hotel Award) The Calile, Brisbane Chablé Yucatan, Chocolá, Mexico Aman Venice Singita Lodges Kruger National Park (Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award) Claridge’s, London Raffles Singapore Nihi Sumba, Indonesia Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico La Sirenuse, Positano, Italy Borgo Egnazia, Savalletri, Italy The Connaught, London Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco Four Seasons Madrid Aman New York Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France Rosewood Sao Paolo Capella Singapore Le Bristol, Paris Park Hyatt Kyoto La Reserve, Paris Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland Hotel du Cap Eden Roc, Antibes, France Cheval Blanc, Paris Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens Soneva Jani, Maldives The Newt, Bruton, UK (Best Boutique Hotel Award) Amangalla, Sri Lanka Hoshinoya Tokyo Desa Potato Head, Bali Eden Rock, St. Barth The Siam, Bangkok Badrutt’s Palace, St. Moritz, Switzerland Atlantis The Royal, Dubai Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India Nomad London The Savoy, London Equinox New York Six Senses Ibiza Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

For more information, visit theworlds50best.com.