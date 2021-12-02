Two new Hong Kong bars make World's 50 Best Bars 51-100 list for 2021

World's 50 Best Bars just released its extended 51 to 100 list for 2021, 28 of which are new entries. Thirteen bars across seven countries are from Asia, and Kuala Lumpur's Bar Trigona is the highest-ranked Asian bar at number 52.

Two of Hong Kong's newest and hottest bars made it on the list, which include Four Seasons' new innovative bar Argo at number 72 and the city's first eco-conscious bar Penicillin at number 59. These two bars have been shaking up the city's bar scene since they opened and is now entering the 'best lists' in the world, proving that bars with a purposeful mission are the future of the cocktail industry. In August, Penicillin and Argo also made it to Time Out's list of coolest bars in the world, representing establishments that go above and beyond the call of duty and push the boundaries of today's drinking culture, one drink at a time.

Photograph: Courtesy Penicillin

50 Best announces the 51 to 100 list ahead of the World's 50 Best Bars 2021 reveal on December 7. With only two Hong Kong bars hitting the extended list, we're hoping that some of the city's usual bar listers may be part of the coveted 50.

Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hong Kong

The annual list is created by a voting panel of over 600 independent personalities, including industry experts, drink writers, and cocktail specialists. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, visiting bars from across the world has been difficult for The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, so the voting guidelines and requirements were adjusted based on the panel's bar experiences across a voting period between March 2020 to September 2021. According to 50 Best, the extended 51-100 list aims to support and provide positive news stories to a wider range of bars and provide greater storytelling opportunities as they look to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The World's 50 Best Bars 2021 list will be unveiled on December 7 at the awards ceremony in London, 8.30pm GMT (4.30 am HKT). Those who want to catch the announcement can tune in to the live stream on Facebook and the 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.

World's 50 Best Bars extended 51-100 list for 2021

51 Locale Firenze, Florence

52 Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur

53 Alquímico, Cartagena

54 Double Chicken Please, New York

55 Lyaness, London

56 Byrdi, Melbourne

57 Swift, London

58 Bulgari Bar Dubai, Dubai

59 Penicillin, Hong Kong

60 Employees Only, New York

61 Kumiko, Chicago

62 Tropic City, Bangkok

63 Sago House, Singapore

64 The Court, Rome

65 Tesouro by Firefly, Goa

66 Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

67 Red Frog, Lisbon

68 Dead End Paradise, Beirut

69 Danico, Paris

70 Hero Bar, Nairobi

71 28 HongKong Street, Singapore

72 Argo, Hong Kong

73 Satan's Whiskers, London

74 Barro Negro, Athens

75 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town

76 The Bellwood, Tokyo

77 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London

78 A Bar Called Gemma, Stockholm

79 Himkok, Oslo

80 Side Hustle, London

81 Barbary Coast, Singapore

82 L'Antiquario, Naples

83 Buck & Breck, Berlin

84 1862 Dry Bar, Madrid

85 Cera & Bruno Vanzan, Milan

86 Art of Duplicity, Cape Town

87 Tan Tan Noodle Bar, São Paulo

88 Carnaval, Lima

89 Sweet Liberty, Miami

90 BKK Social Club, Bangkok

91 AHA Saloon, Taipei

92 The Cambridge Public House, Paris

93 Flying Dutchmen Cocktails. Amsterdam

94 Hope & Sesame Guangzhou

95 Hoots', New Delhi

96 Fréquence, Paris

97 Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam

98 Savas Bar, Madrid

99 Death & Co, Los Angeles

100 Leyenda, New York

Need inspiration to add to your bar-hopping itinerary? Visit this list of new bars in the city or check out the 50 Best bars in Hong Kong you should be drinking at this week. Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the latest bar news in Hong Kong.