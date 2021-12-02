Two new Hong Kong bars make World's 50 Best Bars 51-100 list for 2021

[title]
World's 50 Best Bars just released its extended 51 to 100 list for 2021, 28 of which are new entries. Thirteen bars across seven countries are from Asia, and Kuala Lumpur's Bar Trigona is the highest-ranked Asian bar at number 52.
Two of Hong Kong's newest and hottest bars made it on the list, which include Four Seasons' new innovative bar Argo at number 72 and the city's first eco-conscious bar Penicillin at number 59. These two bars have been shaking up the city's bar scene since they opened and is now entering the 'best lists' in the world, proving that bars with a purposeful mission are the future of the cocktail industry. In August, Penicillin and Argo also made it to Time Out's list of coolest bars in the world, representing establishments that go above and beyond the call of duty and push the boundaries of today's drinking culture, one drink at a time.
50 Best announces the 51 to 100 list ahead of the World's 50 Best Bars 2021 reveal on December 7. With only two Hong Kong bars hitting the extended list, we're hoping that some of the city's usual bar listers may be part of the coveted 50.
The annual list is created by a voting panel of over 600 independent personalities, including industry experts, drink writers, and cocktail specialists. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, visiting bars from across the world has been difficult for The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, so the voting guidelines and requirements were adjusted based on the panel's bar experiences across a voting period between March 2020 to September 2021. According to 50 Best, the extended 51-100 list aims to support and provide positive news stories to a wider range of bars and provide greater storytelling opportunities as they look to recover from the impact of the pandemic.
The World's 50 Best Bars 2021 list will be unveiled on December 7 at the awards ceremony in London, 8.30pm GMT (4.30 am HKT). Those who want to catch the announcement can tune in to the live stream on Facebook and the 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.
World's 50 Best Bars extended 51-100 list for 2021
51 Locale Firenze, Florence
52 Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur
53 Alquímico, Cartagena
54 Double Chicken Please, New York
55 Lyaness, London
56 Byrdi, Melbourne
57 Swift, London
58 Bulgari Bar Dubai, Dubai
59 Penicillin, Hong Kong
60 Employees Only, New York
61 Kumiko, Chicago
62 Tropic City, Bangkok
63 Sago House, Singapore
64 The Court, Rome
65 Tesouro by Firefly, Goa
66 Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
67 Red Frog, Lisbon
68 Dead End Paradise, Beirut
69 Danico, Paris
70 Hero Bar, Nairobi
71 28 HongKong Street, Singapore
72 Argo, Hong Kong
73 Satan's Whiskers, London
74 Barro Negro, Athens
75 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town
76 The Bellwood, Tokyo
77 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London
78 A Bar Called Gemma, Stockholm
79 Himkok, Oslo
80 Side Hustle, London
81 Barbary Coast, Singapore
82 L'Antiquario, Naples
83 Buck & Breck, Berlin
84 1862 Dry Bar, Madrid
85 Cera & Bruno Vanzan, Milan
86 Art of Duplicity, Cape Town
87 Tan Tan Noodle Bar, São Paulo
88 Carnaval, Lima
89 Sweet Liberty, Miami
90 BKK Social Club, Bangkok
91 AHA Saloon, Taipei
92 The Cambridge Public House, Paris
93 Flying Dutchmen Cocktails. Amsterdam
94 Hope & Sesame Guangzhou
95 Hoots', New Delhi
96 Fréquence, Paris
97 Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam
98 Savas Bar, Madrid
99 Death & Co, Los Angeles
100 Leyenda, New York
