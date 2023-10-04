Typhoon Koinu: Hong Kong to issue T1 storm signal today

The Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the T1 storm signal will be issued as Tropical Cyclone Koinu enters within 800km of the city from tonight (October 4) to early tomorrow morning (October 5).

According to the current forecast track, Typhoon Koinu is edging closer to the southern part of Taiwan and the eastern coast of Guangdong. The storm will gradually weaken as it moves west under the influence of the northeast monsoon, however, its impact on local weather will depend on how fast it weakens and its distance from the Pearl River Estuary.

For today and tomorrow (October 5), expect extremely hot weather with isolated showers. If Typhoon Koinu weakens slowly, it will be windy with showers over the region on Friday (October 6) and over the weekend.

Keep your eyes on our page for more Hong Kong weather updates, or head to Hong Kong Observatory's website for more info.

