Young Master collaborates with lifestyle brand G.O.D for a Year of the Dragon themed pilsner

Premium craft beer producer Young Master Brewery has partnered with local heritage design and lifestyle brand Goods of Desire (G.O.D) to create a limited edition packaging of their unfiltered pilsner beer ($120 for four) to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon and pay homage to the city’s iconography.

The design of the special release features a series of neon signs that embody the city’s spirit. Aside from the new pilsner beers, Young Master and G.O.D have also released a limited edition set of coasters ($268 for four), which also feature the colourful neon design.



The Young Master X G.O.D’s limited edition pilsner beers and coasters are available on Young Master’s website.



