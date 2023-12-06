Hong Kong
Timeout

young master GOD
Photograph: Courtesy Young Master

Young Master collaborates with lifestyle brand G.O.D for a Year of the Dragon themed pilsner

Spark your city pride with this limited edition beer release

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Premium craft beer producer Young Master Brewery has partnered with local heritage design and lifestyle brand Goods of Desire (G.O.D) to create a limited edition packaging of their unfiltered pilsner beer ($120 for four) to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon and pay homage to the city’s iconography. 

The design of the special release features a series of neon signs that embody the city’s spirit. Aside from the new pilsner beers, Young Master and G.O.D have also released a limited edition set of coasters ($268 for four), which also feature the colourful neon design. 

The Young Master X G.O.D’s limited edition pilsner beers and coasters are available on Young Master’s website.

